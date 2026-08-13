Trilith Foundation Brings the Science of Human Flourishing to Life at the 2026 Flourishing Summit

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The phrase "human flourishing" often sounds like a beautiful aspiration—an inspiring idea that people hope to achieve but struggle to define. What if flourishing is more than an inspirational concept? What if there is actual science behind it?

The Trilith Foundation is helping answer that question through its 2026 Flourishing Summit, taking place September 3rd at Trilith Live in Fayetteville, Georgia. The Foundation has partnered with researchers from Harvard University and Baylor University whose groundbreaking five-year, 200,000-page Global Flourishing Study explores what it truly means for individuals and communities to flourish. Their research demonstrates that flourishing is not simply a feeling or philosophy—it is measurable, teachable, and achievable.

At this one-of-a-kind summit, the research will come to life as attendees hear directly from the experts behind the science, including Dr. Byron Johnson of Baylor University and Dr. Matthew Lee, who will share the latest findings on the factors that help people thrive personally, professionally, and within their communities.

The summit will also feature an extraordinary lineup of nationally recognized leaders and innovators, including:

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

Jon Clifton, CEO of Gallup

Lecrae, Grammy Award-winning artist

Dr. Eric Thomas, world-renowned motivational speaker

Katherine Wolf, bestselling author and inspirational speaker

Dan T. Cathy, Chairman of the Trilith Foundation

Along with additional thought leaders from business, healthcare, education, entertainment, and community leadership.

Throughout the day, speakers will explore flourishing through multiple dimensions of life—including mental wellness, physical health, leadership, purpose, relationships, creativity, and community impact. The summit is designed for executives, educators, nonprofit leaders, healthcare professionals, creatives, students, and anyone seeking practical tools to live a more meaningful and impactful life.

"The Flourishing Summit is more than a conference—it's an opportunity for people to discover that flourishing is not left to chance," said Tia Miller, Interim Executive Director of the Trilith Foundation. "When you combine groundbreaking research with inspiring stories and practical application, you empower people to live healthier, more purposeful lives and create flourishing organizations and communities."

The 2026 Flourishing Summit will be held on Thursday, September 3rd, at Trilith Live in Fayetteville, Georgia.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.trilithfoundation.org.

SOURCE Trilith Foundation