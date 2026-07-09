Trilith Foundation to Host 2026 Flourishing Summit, Bringing Together Leading Voices on Well-Being and Purpose

Summit will feature Paul Walter Hauser, Miles Addcox, James Poulter, Sho Baraka, Dan T. Cathy, Dr. Byron Johnson, Dr. Matthew Lee, and other incredible speakers on September 3 at Trilith LIVE

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What does it actually take to flourish — not just get by, but to live well, do good, and do it together? Trilith Foundation is bringing that question to the stage with the 2026 Flourishing Summit, a one-day gathering on Thursday, September 3, at Trilith LIVE in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Now in its second year, the Summit brings together academics, storytellers, and culture-makers to translate world-class research on human flourishing into actionable insights that move culture. It builds on the momentum of Human Flourishing: A Field Guide, Trilith Foundation's April 2026 publication developed with Harvard's Human Flourishing Program, Baylor University's Institute for Global Human Flourishing, and the Global Flourishing Study. Where the Field Guide offered a five-week framework for personal and community well-being, the Summit brings that research to life through conversation, storytelling, and shared experience.

Paul Walter Hauser, Sho Baraka, Dan T. Cathy & more explore what it means to flourish. Post this

Speakers include Emmy Award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser, recording artist and author Sho Baraka, Chick-fil-A executive and Trilith Foundation Board Chairman Dan T. Cathy, Gallup CEO Jon Clifton, AI expert James Poulter, wellness expert Miles Adcox, and Baylor University researchers Dr. Byron Johnson and Dr. Matthew Lee, principal investigators of the Global Flourishing Study, with additional speakers to be announced.

"Our hope is simple: that everyone who walks through these doors leaves not just inspired, but equipped with practical shifts toward a life that's genuinely well-lived." - Jordan Preston, Trilith Foundation Director of Events

Rather than a traditional sit-and-listen conference, the Summit is structured around main stage conversations pairing researchers with storytellers, and breakout sessions where attendees choose a track — AI, business, education, personal, or community etc. — to explore what flourishing looks like in their own world. The day also includes on-site wellness activations, including chair massages, nervous system care, and chiropractic care, with dining just steps from the venue in the Town at Trilith.

Event Details:

- Date: Thursday, September 3, 2026

- Location: Trilith LIVE, 175 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, Georgia

- Tickets: Registration available now at https://www.trilithfoundation.org/flourishing-summit-26

The Flourishing Summit is presented as part of Trilith Foundation's broader mission to support the mental health and well-being of creatives and the community around Trilith Studios, North America's largest purpose-built film studio complex.

Learn more and register at https://www.trilithfoundation.org/flourishing-summit-26.

About Trilith Foundation

Trilith Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of creatives who inspire the world. The Foundation serves the creative community through mental health, crisis care, studio enrichment, and community events, including a $500 mental health subsidy for professional creatives seeking counseling. Trilith Foundation is connected to Trilith Studios, the largest purpose-built film studio in North America, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Learn more at trilithfoundation.org.

SOURCE Trilith Foundation