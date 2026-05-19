Trilith Foundation Expands Mental Health Resources for Storymakers and Athletes During Mental Health Awareness Month

The Fayetteville, GA-based nonprofit deepens its commitment to wellness for creatives and athletes through mental health subsidies, studio enrichment programming, community resources, and the release of Human Flourishing A Field Guide.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., May. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mental Health Awareness Month, Trilith Foundation is reaffirming its commitment to supporting the well-being of storymakers, creatives, and athletes across the country. Rooted in the belief that thriving communities begin with thriving individuals, the Foundation works year-round to ensure that those who tell our most powerful stories have access to the care and support they deserve.

Serving the largest movie studio campus in North America, Trilith Foundation provides year-round mental health resources, programming, and community-centered experiences designed to promote human flourishing. On the Trilith Studios lot, initiatives such as Wellness Wednesdays and Therapy Thursdays create intentional spaces for connection, restoration, and support.

Expanding beyond the studio, the Foundation now offers its first publication, Human Flourishing: A Field Guide, nationwide—a five-week resource rooted in the principles of Be Well. Do Good. Together. Developed in collaboration with researchers from the Global Flourishing Study, the guide translates cutting-edge findings on human well-being into practical tools designed for individuals and small groups to strengthen mental, emotional, and relational health.

Additionally, Trilith Foundation continues to offer a mental health subsidy for Georgia-based professional creatives, helping remove financial barriers to care and ensuring that cost is never an obstacle to seeking help.

"As conversations around mental health continue to grow, our mission is to ensure that storymakers and athletes—and ultimately all communities—have access to meaningful resources that support their well-being," said Tia Miller, Director of Marketing and Communications.

Trilith Foundation remains dedicated to raising awareness and expanding access to mental health resources, not only during May, but throughout the year—because human flourishing isn't a seasonal effort. It's a lifelong one.

SOURCE Trilith Foundation