Trilith Foundation Releases Practical Guide to Human Flourishing Backed by Harvard, Baylor, and Gallup Research

Launching ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month. Available April 14 in paperback, digital, and free video series.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if the science of Human Flourishing could actually change how you live?

That's the idea behind Human Flourishing: A Field Guide | Be Well, Do Good, Together, a new publication from Trilith Foundation launching April 14, ahead of Mental Health Awareness Month. Available in paperback and digitally, the guide turns findings from one of the largest well-being studies ever conducted into a practical five-week journey with a free original video series .

Human Flourishing Book Cover

This guide draws from the Global Flourishing Study, a five-year survey of more than 200,000 people across 22 countries, conducted by the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard University, Baylor University's Institute for Global Human Flourishing, Gallup, and the Center for Open Science and featured in The New York Times and Nature . Each week blends research, ancient wisdom, and real human stories across five dimensions: personal well-being, the power of community, navigating suffering, and choosing hope. Discussion questions make it suited for individuals, small groups, campuses, and organizations.

Dr. Byron R. Johnson and Dr. Matthew T. Lee of Baylor University's Institute for Global Human Flourishing wrote the foreword and call the guide a "gift to communities everywhere," praising Trilith Foundation for translating research-based wisdom in a warm and personally meaningful way.

"If you live a better life, you tell a better story. And when we commit to being well, doing good, and doing it together, we create cultures where people don't just succeed, they flourish." Dan Cathy, board chairman, Trilith Foundation

The companion video series features Dr. Tyler J. VanderWeele, a principal architect of the Global Flourishing Study, alongside Grammy-nominated songwriter Daniel Bashta, bestselling author Katherine Wolf, and recording artist Sho Baraka, among others.

Human flourishing, as the Foundation believes, isn't a luxury. It's a possibility every person is invited into, in every season of life.

About Trilith Foundation Trilith Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of creatives who inspire the world. The Foundation serves creatives through mental health, crisis care, studio enrichment, and community events, including a $500 mental health subsidy for professional creatives. Trilith Foundation is connected to Trilith Studios, the largest purpose-built film studio in North America, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Learn more at trilithfoundation.org .

SOURCE Trilith Foundation