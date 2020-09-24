Triller Achieves Over 100 Million Installs on Transsion, the 4th Largest Mobile Phone Manufacturer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller achieved a new milestone today as it has achieved over 100 million installs on Transsion phones. Dominant in Africa and in 90 markets, Transsion, the fourth largest cell phone manufacturer in the world, offers an alternative to the play store by making apps natively available to its users. Triller has been loaded on Transsion phones and has seen tremendous success with millions of installs.

"This changes the stage and players dramatically," said Mike Lu, CEO of Triller. "Up until now, most people talk about downloads on the iOS or Android store, but fail to recognize third party phone manufacturers, which make apps available for direct download, and does not get reflected in either. Transsion, given its tremendous size and scope, has shown the true significance of this and should be a wakeup call for the industry in how it calculates downloads. Many apps which are not available in iOS or Android are downloaded regularly via third party hardware or software such as Transsion."

Triller is also helping to set up a new tracking system whereby Apptopia, the app tracking metrics company, is integrating an SDK allowing them to have direct access to all the information relating to Triller's downloads.

"By having access to Transsion's actual download information via a direct SDK, Apptopia can provide an unprecedented level of transparency relating to Triller's metrics and many more apps in the future," said Eliran Sapir, founder and CEO of Apptopia.

This is the first time any metrics company has been granted direct access to an "App Store" where it is given total unfettered access and puts Apptopia ahead of its competition.

Transsion, the world's fourth-largest mobile phone-maker, shipped a total of 500 million handsets alone making it one of the fastest growing mobile companies in the world. According to IDC data, Transsion commanded nearly 50% share of handsets (smartphones and feature phones) shipped to the African continent last year.

Transsion, which is the Dubbed "Cellphone King" in Africa, has established an ecosystem on the continent that covers everything from hardware to software, as well as after-sales service. It has cellphone brands Tecno, Itel and Infinix, digital accessories line Oraimo, electronics and appliances brand Syinix, and after-sales service company Carlcare. It has also developed various mobile operating systems and apps that cater to local needs.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides competitive intelligence for the mobile app economy. Data points include downloads, active users, revenue, rank, audience intelligence, advertising intelligence, SDK intelligence, and localized data. Apptopia was founded by CEO Eliran Sapir and COO Jonathan Kay on the belief that the mobile app community requires transparency to level the playing field and make way for innovation and industry advancements. Mobile publishers and developers, service providers, and investors use Apptopia on a daily basis to understand and monitor competitors, inform business strategies, and identify emerging consumer interests and trends. See insights on our: Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

