Triller and Dr Pepper Take "Zero G" Flight To Launch New Dr Pepper Zero Sugar

"What better way to amplify our one-of-a-kind 23 flavors in a zero sugar soda, than with a one-of-a-kind experience in zero gravity," said Derek Dabrowski, VP of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing. "We are excited to partner with Triller, going weightless with some of the most exciting influencer voices to build the conversation around Dr Pepper Zero Sugar."

Triller and Dr Pepper developed the event with inspiration from the thousands of next generation social media influencers and tastemakers that use Triller's proprietary AI and Machine Learning to push their content virally to Triller-affiliated and non affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users.

The 20 influencers will board a specially modified Boeing 727 flown by specially trained pilots who will fly aerobatic maneuvers called parabolas to create true weightlessness. The process starts with the aircraft flying level with the horizon at an altitude of 24,000 feet. The pilots then gradually increase the angle of the aircraft to about 45° relative to the horizon until reaching an altitude of 32,000 feet. During this phase, passengers feel the pull of 1.8 Gs. Next, the plane pushes over the top of the parabolic arc and the zero-gravity phase begins. For the next 20-30 seconds, everything in the plane is weightless. Finally, the plane gently pulls out of the maneuver, allowing flyers to gradually return to the floor of the aircraft. The maneuver is flown 15 times over the course of the flight, each taking about ten miles of airspace to perform.

Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, which celebrates the one-of-a-kind blend of its signature 23 flavors in a zero sugar soda that delivers all the flavor consumers deserve, is available now nationwide in Original, Cherry and Cream Soda flavors. Dr Pepper Zero Sugar is available in 20 oz bottles, 2-liter bottles, 6-packs of 0.5-liter bottles and 12-packs of 12 oz cans. Visit www.drpepper.com for more information, and join the conversation by following @DrPepper on Instagram.

