Triller and HollyWire Partner to Launch HollyWire Next Gen News, A New In-Studio Show Diving Deep Into Gen Z Celebrity News and Gossip, Airing Tuesdays and Thursdays on TrillerTV

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller, the AI-powered global platform driving engagement and monetization for creators, and HollyWire, a premier outlet targeting today's youth, announced a new in-studio show, HollyWire Next Gen News, a twice-a-week program exclusively devoted to the latest news and gossip in the world of Gen Z celebrity and culture.

"This is not your father's celebrity news and gossip," said Alexanne Wagner, Director of TrillerTV. "In our newly democratized and decentralized media world, Gen Z sees the world differently and plays by its own rules, just like Triller does and unlike many other platforms, Triller has unique and close relationships with the upper echelon of Gen Z celebrities. With the journalistic expertise of HollyWire, Next Gen News will help fans hear it there first & understand who's driving culture and what it means. We're very excited to partner with the talented HollyWire team on this new program."

"We're thrilled to join forces with Triller, whose empowerment of creators and influencers make them an ideal partner to bring more awareness to the culture that matters to Gen Z audiences," commented the HollyWire Team.

Premiering today, HollyWire Next Gen News will air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3:00 PM PST on TrillerTV ( https://triller.co/@hollywire ). The show is also available on HollyWire's YouTube, Samsung TV+, Samsung TV+ Mobile, Instagram, and Tik Tok. Episodes are available on VOD on HollyWire's Triller profile after airing ( https://triller.co/@hollywire ).

Viewers can also send in their anonymous news and gossip tips via HollyWire's Triller profile or tip line at (833) 311-1233 https://hollywire.afy.ai/YX0S5

Hollywire is the largest global celebrity news channel on television targeted to today's youth. Established on YouTube in 2010, Hollywire has since garnered 2 million subscribers and expanded its reach to millions on Samsung TV. Hollywire's news segments have 200 million monthly views and have become the go-to destination on TV and social media for celebrity relationship news. Viewers can stream Hollywire on Samsung TV Plus (the US, Canada, India & Latin America), and, as a digital network, Hollywire has one of the most viral Snapchat shows focused on next-generation talent. To date, celebrity interviews include mega-stars Ariana Grande, Addison Rae, Shawn Mendes, Zendaya, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, and many more. Hollywire viewers are tomorrow's trendsetters, consuming products digitally faster than any previous generation.

TrillerTV is Triller's linear programming social TV network, where creators, producers, and partners stream both live and pre-taped content in an engaging and interactive format. TrillerTV has launched more than 85 shows representing more than 2,000 hours of original content from our youth culture's hottest creators and personalities, including The D'Amelio Family, Noah Beck, Josh Richards, Blake Grey, Tayler Holder, and many more. Broadcasts range anywhere from 5 mins to 30 mins in length, with new shows every day. (https://triller.co/live).

TrillerTV is part of TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Web3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters. Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps—encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms—and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching millions of additional users. TrillerNet additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music artist "battle" platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, the leading customer engagement platform; FITE, the premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

