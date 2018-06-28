Triller Announces First Global Licensing Deal with Universal Music Group

Triller democratizes the music video creation process, making it easy for users to instantly create and share professional quality music videos. The integration with UMG empowers users to create, personalize and share Triller videos with the latest chart-topping records from the industry's most popular artists.

"UMG is dedicated to working with innovative companies like Triller that are creating new ways for fans to engage with artists," said Tuhin Roy, UMG's senior vice president of new digital business and innovation. "UMG's artists are now among the first to gain access to Triller's large and highly creative audience."

"As a major music company with countless chart-topping artists, UMG brings an amazing catalog of music to our millions of users worldwide," said Triller CEO, Mike Lu. "Triller users are exceptionally creative, and we're excited to watch along as our talent base creates new music video mashups with our expanded catalog."

This announcement arrives on the heels of Triller's recent $5 million Series A round, led by Carnegie Technologies. With more than 28 million downloads and zero marketing and ad spend to date, Triller is used organically by celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Vanessa Hudgens and Taylor Hill to develop AI-powered, professional-looking music videos. The platform, available on iOS and Android, recently became ranked the number 12 app in the U.S. App Store and number four in the French App Store, both under the video category.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app and talent discovery platform that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 28 million downloads, with celebrities from Kevin Hart to Vanessa Hudgens regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller raised a $4.5 million seed round in May 2016 and a $5 million Series A funding round in February 2018, with plans to expand its AI technology and develop the brand as a talent discovery platform.

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

