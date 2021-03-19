Triller Fight Club Announces First-Of-Its-Kind "No Tickets Sold" Format For April 17 Fight Club Event in Atlanta; Only "Golden Ticket" Holders Allowed to Attend

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller Fight Club announced today a "Golden Ticket" giveaway challenge where 100 lucky fans who win Golden Tickets will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the inaugural 2021 Fight Club event on April 17th. Since tickets are not available for purchase by the public and the four-hour live event will only be available globally on Pay Per View, the 100 Golden Ticket winners (and their guests) will be the ONLY non-talent guests in attendance at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, where they will attend and enjoy the spectacle alongside their favorite boxing and music stars. Famed YouTuber Jake Paul headlines the event as he prepares to fight former Bellator and ONE Championship champion Ben Askren, along with an exciting undercard. The iconic night will also feature performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and hip-hop supergroup Mt. Westmore: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40.

To enter the giveaway, individuals must be registered and active Triller app users. Users must comment on at least 30 Triller videos over a 3-day period and post a video explaining why they deserve to attend the April 17 event in-person, using the #TFCpickme hashtag. Triller will take into account time spent on the app and user engagement when determining selected winners. Three winners will be chosen each day, with Monday, March 22 marking the first valid day of entry. The PPV event will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Triller will provide travel, accommodations and Fight Club event access to each of the 100 winners and their guests. Complete rules are at TrillerFightClub.com. Fight Club co-owner Snoop Dogg will be announcing the winners each day on Triller Live.

"This is the real Charlie and the Chocolate Factory moment," said Snoop Dogg. "To get your Golden Ticket all you gotta do is do you, on Triller. 100 people and 100 people only will be part of this epic event, sitting with me and experiencing it with me and the rest of the crew. Not to be missed. See you on Triller and if you're lucky, at the fight!"

The April 17 card will also feature super lightweight Regis Prograis (New Orleans) taking on Ivan Redkach (Shostka, Ukraine); heavyweight MMA Bad Boy Frank Mir (Las Vegas) battling legendary light heavyweight Antonio Tarver (Orlando, Fla.); and Joe Fournier (London) challenging music icon and worldwide star Reykon (Envigado, Colombia).

iNDemand, the leading transactional video-on-demand and PPV programming provider in North America, will serve as the exclusive U.S. and Canadian cable, satellite, and telco PPV provider for the event. Fans will be able to order the event on PPV through their existing cable, satellite and telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel (Canada).

FITE, the premier PPV digital platform, will handle worldwide live pay-per-view streaming distribution online, and via FITE mobile and Smart TV apps, game controllers and all major OTT devices as well as power TrillerFightClub.com.

The suggested PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada). Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/jake-paul-vs-ben-askren/2p8y0/ for international pricing. All fight information can be found at TrillerFightClub.com, which features fight news, announcements, promotional videos, and the digital portal to buy the event.

**HOW TO WATCH THE APRIL 17, 2021, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB PPV EVENT**

TV: Cable, satellite & telco PPV providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Fios, and Optimum (U.S.), as well as Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Videotron, and Sasktel (Canada).

Worldwide Streaming: FITE.TV and all FITE mobile, Smart TV, game controller and OTT apps as well as the event microsite hub: TrillerFightClub.com

About Triller:

The Triller Network is a consolidation of companies, apps and technologies and the first of its kind leading the move into Internet 3.0. Triller Network pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree tech and content-based vertical. The Triller Network—which includes the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. Unlike other apps it is often compared to, such as TikTok, it encourages its users to post the content created utilizing the Triller app across other social media platforms and websites. The network owns proprietary ad-tech and ad AI which is uniquely tied to the content rather than as is traditional to the user. By tracking the content, the Triller Network empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and un-affiliated sites and networks reaching tens of millions of additional users daily. Data from its AI suite, direct influencer and artists relationships is generated from both the on app and on the on and off network information and used both to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content and provide monetization opportunities maximizing brand partnership integrations. Having launched Highly successful campaigns starting with the app, and continuing throughout the entire tech ecosystem, with some of the biggest brands in the world including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others, the Triller Network offers brands a unique content and technology integration. Branded content is integrated at the Triller app level, making direct deals with the influencers and celebrities who post the content. This branded content is pushed to and through thousands of affiliated and non-affiliated sites, apps, social networks and is ultimately integrated into valuable long-form Triller Network content, such as boxing PPV, live fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 50 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's Must Haves, Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, Hypehouse'sHanging With The Hype, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. Triller Network includes Triller Fight Club which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson Jones Fight, which shattered digital PPV records and became the 8th highest-selling Boxing PPV of all time.

