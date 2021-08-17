Triller Launches 1st Annual Black Creator Conference To Promote Black Content Creators & Talent Across All Forms of Media, September 23 & 24 in Atlanta

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller, the global AI-powered short video app and content discovery platform, today announced the launch of the Black Creator Conference, a summit for Black creators taking place on Thursday, September 23 and Friday, September 24, 2021 in Atlanta. The conference aims to empower Black creators and talent to deepen the pipeline of Black-owned content across entertainment, lifestyle, fashion, sports and other genres of short- and long-form content available to consumer brands for integration and advertising opportunities.

Planned as an annual event during Black Business Month, Triller's inaugural Black Creator Conference will bring together leaders from the advertising and marketing fields with established and aspiring creators to share best practices, network and foster mutual professional support that will inspire more brand integration across Black-owned media. Leading Black-owned, Atlanta-based influencer house The Collab Crib has joined the conference as an advisor and curator.

The conference begins with a welcome event and networking dinner on Thursday evening followed by a day-long agenda on Friday consisting of workshops, panels, presentations and other networking events.

"Triller has always sought to empower Black creators who shape our entertainment and culture, so we are excited to formalize our ongoing support of Black creators through this unique event," said Mahi de Silva, CEO of TrillerNet, parent company of Triller. "By showcasing established and up-and-coming creative voices and by sharing our powerful technology platform, relationships and opportunities, and with the support of partners like The Collab Crib, we can ensure Black creators are front and center in the growing digital economy."

A highlight of the conference will be access and training for the use of Triller's new Content Creator Platform, a suite of AI-driven technologies, including Cross Hype, AI-Driven Social Insights, AI-Driven Conversational Ads, AI-Driven eCommerce, and SMS Messaging, that give Triller content creators the ability to track and leverage their user data to extend their audiences and maximize monetization. Triller will offer attending creators the use of the new platform free of charge during the conference.

"The power of the Triller technology suite is in our open-garden approach, which encourages creators to share their content across multiple social platforms while providing maximum trackability and extendibility using Triller's AI and Machine Learning platform," added de Silva. "These tools give Triller creators deep insight into how their content can build reach and ultimately become the kind of viral content that advertisers and brand marketers are looking for. We look forward to sharing these capabilities."

Attending creators will have the chance to interact with brand managers representing several dozen Fortune 500 brands who will provide paid brand integration opportunities in real time for attending creators. Over the course of the conference brands will accumulate original, on-brand integrations from potentially hundreds of creators thereby opening new avenues for future collaboration.

"The Black Creator Conference is designed to help Black creators gain a more substantial foothold in the ever-evolving digital marketing space and to foster greater racial equity across the overall media economy," said Bonin Bough, Triller's Chief Growth Officer, who spearheaded the conference initiative for Triller. "We're excited to bring together creators and advertisers in a dynamic and supportive environment that will enhance opportunities for everyone."

Location, attendee registration, participating brands and other details about the Black Creator Conference will be announced shortly.

The conference is the latest initiative for Triller which has solidified its role as a leader in the AdTech and MarTech industries and comes on the heels of recent major media acquisitions, including Verzuz, the popular live music streaming play founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a global AI-powered customer engagement platform; and FITE, a global D2C live event and streaming platform.

About Triller

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media and music discovery experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 300 million users, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller is owned by TrillerNet. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

About TrillerNet

TrillerNet is a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's "Ask a DAM Question," Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, DJ Khaled's Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards' Josh Pong, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

