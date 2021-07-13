Triller Launches Global Search for Triller Resident DJ, A Newly Created Position That Comes With $1 Million Annual Salary

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you an incredible DJ? Are you master of the decks? Can you feel the room, create a vibe, get people dancing and make an event unforgettable? Do you love music, pop culture, travel and making people happy? If you answered yes, then there may be a perfect job waiting for you. Triller, the popular AI-powered social media and music discovery platform, is launching a global search to fill what is arguably the world's greatest job opening for aspiring DJs from around the world: full-time Resident DJ for Triller, with a $1 million annual salary.

The candidate selected will become the first-ever Resident DJ for Triller, performing for Verzuz, Triller Live, Triller Fight Club, FITE, and all other Triller live events and programming, as well as representing the Triller brand globally through media, appearances and other marketing. The Resident DJ will help additionally design music programs for Triller brand partnerships as well as new music initiatives across all Triller verticals. The position is based in Los Angeles and includes extensive travel.

"We're excited to help find Triller's new Resident DJ, which will be a DJ gig like no other," said Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, co-founders of Verzuz, which will determine the final candidate to earn the job. "The Verzuz audience knows what's up, so when the voting begins you can be sure the winning DJ will be someone who has all the right stuff. We can't wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks."

"This is a brand new, once-in-a-lifetime position that will represent Triller across everything we do, from our live events to brand partnerships and everything in between," said Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of Triller. "We're looking for a performer at heart, someone with a big personality, incredible personal flair, and technical skills to match; someone who not only has his, her or their finger on the pulse of music and culture, but who is also creating it. We cannot wait to discover the next superstar behind the decks and have them join our incredible Triller team. To all of you DJs around world, it's time to show us your stuff!"

And, of course, Triller wouldn't be Triller if it didn't fill the position in Triller-style. Triller's global search will be conducted exclusively on the Triller app. Beginning July 13, Triller is inviting DJs from around the world to post their best 5-minute sets on the Triller app using the #TrillerDJ hashtag. Over the next several weeks, Triller will narrow the field to 16 final candidates to be announced on August 8 (aka "808 Day"). Finalists then will "battle" each other on the popular music live-streaming platform Verzuz, which was recently acquired by Triller, with the final battle to land the coveted job taking place during the TrillerVerz weekend music festival beginning September 10. Audience votes on Verzuz will determine the final winner of the $1 million-salaried position.

Eligible candidates auditioning for Resident DJ can live anywhere in the world and must be 18 years of age with a valid passport. Triller will pay relocation fees and a $1 million annual salary.

For more information including job application rules and restrictions, please visit www.go.triller.co/ResidentDJ.

About Triller

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media and music discovery experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 300 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller is owned by TrillerNet. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

About TrillerNet

Triller and Verzuz are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's "Ask a DAM Question," Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, DJ Khaled's Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards' Josh Pong, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

