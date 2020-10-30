Triller Selects Influential As Its Influencer Measurement And Data Partner

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller, an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds, has selected another AI-powered company, Influential, a social data and conversion technology, as its influencer measurement and social data partner.

This first-to-market partnership for Triller is part of an ongoing effort to increase revenue, content creation, and social measurement, utilizing Influential's paid media campaigns, influencer network, and IBM Watson-powered technology. In partnering with Influential, Triller teams up with the industry leader in influencer marketing, in terms of revenue, number of employees, and partnerships. In addition to IBM Watson, Influential has also partnered with IRI, LiveRamp, and WME, which also invested in Influential's Series B financing.

Influential is providing its influencer sourcing technology, analytics, measurement, and campaign services to run Fortune 1000 campaigns. Using its technology, they are offering brands first-to-market measurement of Triller influencer campaigns for foot traffic, in-store sales, and TV tune-in, across all social platforms.

"We are on track to be the social media home for the largest amount of influencer both in audience and volume. With our CrossHype platform we are changing the model and allowing brands to buy it like media with guaranteed views on our platform but also allowing influencers to still post on their other social platforms. Creators, content, and measurement are the lifeblood of social media platforms like Triller," said Bonin Bough, Chief Growth Officer of Triller. "Together with Influential, we'll benefit from their AI-enabled technology, and paid media capabilities, to further accelerate Triller's already rapid growth."

"Culture moves at the speed of social, and influencers creating short form video on Triller is an extremely impactful way for brands to connect with consumers" said Influential CEO Ryan Detert. "Influencer marketing has evolved into a fully trackable channel showing sales, TV tune-in, and foot traffic from branded content campaigns. We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Triller to bring this offering to even more brands and influencers."

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 140 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About Influential

Influential is an AI-powered social data and conversion technology. Leveraging a network of over 3 Million social media influencers, Influential's technology powers seamless talent discovery, comprehensive brand safety, and creative and execution services. Through strategic partnerships with first and third-party data providers, Influential's Optimized Paid Media offering enables bespoke targeting and measurement solutions, including both online and offline attribution, such as sales lift, TV tune-in lift, foot traffic, as well as brand lift studies. Influential works with Fortune 500 brands, including Walmart, McDonald's, Pepsi, NFL, Nestlé, General Mills, Toyota, Samsung, and Sony Pictures. With offices in Los Angeles, NYC, and Las Vegas, Influential is a developer partner of IBM Watson, a strategic partner of WME and Oracle, and a Facebook and Instagram Marketing Partner. (www.influential.co)

