Triller Sets November 28 as New and Official Fight Date for Mike Tyson's Return to the Ring Against Roy Jones Jr. as Event Grows Dramatically in Scope and Size

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital platform and viral app, Triller announced today that Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.'s highly anticipated boxing return is set for November 28th with new additions to the robust fight card. Given the enormous interest, the holiday weekend will make this historic battle an even bigger viewing event, marking the first live Pay-Per-View event brought to the world by Triller as the first of the "Triller Battles" series.

Sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter will be joining the fight card alongside the previously announced Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson bout.

Swedish boxer and former world champion, Badou Jack will take on 13-0 Army veteran, Blake "The Beast" McKernan in an 8-round battle. Jack held the title of world champion for both WBD super-middleweight and WBA light-heavyweight following his 2008 Olympic appearance.

Viral internet personality, trainer of YouTuber KSI and British professional boxer, Viddal Riley is set to face American MMA fighter, Rashad "Daywalker" Coulter. As a cruiserweight, Riley holds two wins by KO and holds a silver medal after winning the European Junior Boxing Championship in 2013. Coulter competed in the Light Heavyweight division of the Ultimate Fight Championship in 2017 and has found success fighting in multiple weight divisions throughout his career.

Tyson said, "Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history. This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I'm coming full force."

Jones Jr. said, "I'm ready and I stay ready, November 28th is gonna be epic!!"

"Mike Tyson & Roy Jones are legends in this sport and it's an honor to share this stage with them," said Jack. "It will be an exciting night for boxing and I'm proud to be able to donate the proceeds of my fight to the Badou Jack Foundation and continue to give kids across the globe a fighting chance in life."

"Being on this card is an honor and I'm planning on showcasing my skills for the world to see," said Viddal Riley. "I'm going to make my mark in the Cruiserweight division on November 28th, so be sure to tune in."

Tyson versus Jones Jr. will be sanctioned by a recognized sanctioning body, who will score the fight and present the winner with a specially-commissioned belt.

"Having spent time with both Tyson and Jones we can say this is probably the most serious we have ever seen two fighters approach a fight," said Ryan Kavanaugh one of the producers of the event and co-owner of Triller. "They are hell bent on knocking each other out, and I will be shocked if there isn't an epic knockout," he continued. "This is an event not to be missed."

This four-hour live event will be airing globally with the main three-hour card on Pay-Per-View and PPV streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com. The event will include multiple iconic musical performances to be announced in the coming weeks. Producers include: Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Ryan Kavanaugh, Bobby Sarnevesht and Nakisa Bidarian.

The fight is the first event of a series produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations.

The full fight card is as follows:

MAIN CARD

Main Event

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

8 rounds - Heavyweight

Featured Bout 2

Jake Paul v. Nate Robinson

6 rounds - 188lbs

Featured Bout 3

Badou Jake vs. Blake McKernan

8 rounds - 192lbs

Featured Bout 4

Vidal Riley vs. Randy Coulter

6 rounds - 210lbs

UNDERCARD

Bout 5

Jamaine Ortiz v. Jesse Garcia

8 rounds - 135lbs

Bout 6

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez

8 rounds - 140lbs

Bout 7

Giuseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones

8 rounds - Heavyweight

For more information on the fight, please visit TysonOnTriller.com

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About Eros Innovations

Eros Innovations is a global venture creation group led by Sophie Watts that invests in and creates globally recognized businesses for celebrities across premium content, consumer products and live experiences. Mike Tyson's Legends Only League is a sports league venture created as a partnership between Mike Tyson and Eros Innovations. Owners of Eros Innovations include Eros Investments, a media and tech investment holding company whose affiliate companies include Eros Now, India's leading OTT platform with 196 million registered users.

