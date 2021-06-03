Triller Signs Historic Broadcast Rights Deal with a Sports League, Set to Air BIG3 in Exclusive Pact

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller, the globally popular AI-powered social media experience, today announced that it has become an exclusive broadcast partner of the BIG3, the official creator of the new global sport, FIREBALL3. Triller will join CBS Sports as the official media partners for BIG3's fourth season. Triller Live, Triller's global direct-to-consumer streaming platform, will air 30 hours of exclusive live games for free beginning with the June 14 BIG3 SuperDraft that leads up to the fourth season tip-off on July 10 in Las Vegas. The addition of BIG3 advances Triller LIVE's sports programming in the streaming space, following the highly successful launch of Triller Fight Club earlier this year. The deal also includes the BIG3's inaugural All-Star game with musical acts following the conclusion of the BIG3 season to be aired across Triller platforms. More details on the All-Star game will be announced at a later date.

Key features of the partnership include:

30 hours of exclusive BIG3 regular season game coverage

Exclusive coverage of inaugural BIG3 All-Star game and BIG3 SuperDraft

The launch of multiple Triller accounts as BIG3 Co-founder, Ice Cube and players join the platform to provide unique and exclusive content to fans everywhere throughout the season

Cross promotion at BIG3 games and Triller events including Triller's upcoming June 19 Triller Fight Club event in Miami

Triller Fight Club event in Triller signage courtside at all BIG3 events and venues

"BIG3 is back and bigger than ever for its fourth season. The Triller platform has massive reach, especially with our younger audiences and BIG3 is the perfect combination of sports and entertainment for that demographic. It made perfect sense to bring Triller on as an exclusive partner for this year and we can't wait to give fans something they've never seen before," said BIG3 co-founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz.

"There's nothing as fun and fast in sports as BIG3 basketball, and once you watch one game, you'll be hooked," said Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh. "We are excited to partner with Ice Cube and the BIG3 organization to bring this exciting and growing sport to Triller audiences around the world."

FIREBALL3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast 3-on-3 basketball with innovative game play, including 4-point shots, Coach Challenges, and its iconic, Bring the Fire rule which allows teams to challenge fouls, resulting in in-game one-on-one matches to determine ball possession. Due to the unique style of FIREBALL3, the BIG3 league encourages recruitment of the best athletes in the world regardless of their sporting experience or prior sports leagues. In addition to Toyota returning, new sponsors for this season include Monster Energy and SuperDraft.

Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the premier global BIG3 league has featured many of the world's best-known professional athletes including the decorated Joe Johnson, Amar'e Stoudemire, Mike Bibby, Josh Smith, Stephen Jackson, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Rashard Lewis, and more. The coaching ranks are filled with legends like Julius "Dr. J" Erving, Charles Oakley, George Gervin, Kenyon Martin, Gary Payton, and the last two Coach of the Year winners, Lisa Leslie and Nancy Lieberman.

For more information on the BIG3 league and season, please visit https://big3.com. Triller LIVE can be accessed at www.triller.co/live.

About BIG3

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is where FIREBALL3 superstars play. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

About TrillerNet

Triller and Triller LIVE are owned by TrillerNet, a first-of-its-kind company consolidating technology and content platforms to lead the move to Internet 3.0. TrillerNet pairs the culture of music with sports, fashion, entertainment and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology. TrillerNet—which owns the globally popular Triller app used by musicians, celebrities, athletes, and overall culture setters—has more than 300 million users worldwide. The Triller app—unlike other popular short-video apps it is often compared to, encourages its users to post the content created on the app across other social media platforms and websites. The app uses proprietary AI and Machine Learning technology which is uniquely tied to the content rather than the user. By tracking the content, Triller empowers its tastemakers and users to push their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks reaching hundreds of millions of additional users. Data and insights gleaned from the Triller network, its creators, artists and users (from the app and off network) are used to program longer-form content, connect users across the web with the content, and provide unprecedented opportunities for engagement and monetization. TrillerNet has developed highly successful campaigns that begin with the app and continue throughout the entire content and technology ecosystem with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Pepsi, McDonalds, Weedmaps, DraftKings, L'Oreal, and many others. TrillerNet offers brands a unique content and technology solution, including direct deals with the influencers and celebrities. This branded content journey starts with short-form video and can easily expand into valuable long-form content distributed through the Triller Network, such as live-event boxing and music PPVs, fashion shows, and episodic reality content on TrillerTV. Some of the more than 65 original half-hour TrillerTV shows include The D'Amelios Family's "Ask a DAM Question," Jennifer Lopez In The Morning, Jake Paul: Staying On Top, 2 Chainz Let's Do It, DJ Khaled's Spreading Love, Hype House's Thomas Petrou's Coffee Talks, Josh Richards' Josh Pong, Ur Lov'd: the Noah Beck Show, Fat Joe's Masterclass, The Perez Hilton Show, and Violet Benson's Too Tired To Be Crazy, among others. TrillerNet additionally owns Verzuz, the massive live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, and Triller Fight Club (www.TrillerFightClub.com), which launched last year with the highly successful Tyson-Jones Fight which shattered digital PPV records. Other holdings include leading AI-powered customer engagement platform Amplify.ai, and FITE, the premier live event and PPV, AVOD, SVOD streaming platform.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Watkins (Hiltzik Strategies for BIG3)

[email protected]

Chris Day (Triller)

[email protected]

SOURCE BIG3