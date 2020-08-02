Triller Skyrockets to #1 App Worldwide in All Categories

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller has reached an unprecedented milestone today, ranking #1 in all categories in the app store in 50 countries including the United States, Australia, France, Great Britain, Italy, and almost every major country in which it is available (1). This ranks Triller ahead of Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Snapchat and every other app. This breakthrough comes after Triller has already seen significant growth following a TikTok ban in India, and the United States has raised serious concerns surrounding TikTok's use of user data. Yesterday, Triller launched a new set of filters, camera tools and editing technology. It additionally announced, the acquisition of Hallogen, a go live app, which it is rolling out shortly with a full monetization feature.

Just this past week, Triller announced that Josh Richards had been appointed their Chief Strategy Officer, and would slowly be transitioning from TikTok to Triller, citing concerns about how the app manages user data, and he's not the only one. Griffin Johnson, Noah Beck and Anthony Reeves also signed on as Triller advisors, each of them likely to bring millions of followers from TikTok with them.

"We couldn't be more thrilled for this recognition and are excited to be embraced with such diversity. It aligns with our guiding principle: Triller- where you do you," said CEO Mike Lu.

Triller has seen its number of user downloads increase by over 20x in the last week alone, reaching over 250 million downloads worldwide. This announcement also comes on the heels of Mike Tyson's return to boxing, which Triller has secured exclusive rights to along with its overall record-shattering number of downloads.

Triller is majority owned by Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht's Proxima.

