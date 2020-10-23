Triller to Host Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Press Conference on October 29th at 1PM ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller today announced plans to host a press conference ahead of the highly anticipated Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight. The press conference will take place virtually on October 29th at 1PM ET and will be available globally including on www.TysonOnTriller.com and Complex, the pop culture brand from Complex Networks who will also produce and broadcast exclusive con-tent around the fight.

Moderated by ESPN journalist Ariel Helwani, the event will offer media the opportunity to interview Tyson and Jones together about their historic fight, as well as interviews with Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernon, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter.

An award-winning journalist, Helwani has several roles at ESPN, including: co-host of DC & Helwani, Ariel & The Bad Guy, and Ariel Helwani's MMA Show. He is also reporter for MMA across ESPN digital media and television platforms. In addition, Helwani worked as an NBA sideline reporter for ESPN during the 2019-20 season. He is a nine-time winner of "MMA Journalist of the Year" at the World MMA Awards.

To participate in the press conference, media may RSVP by 9PM ET on October 26th by clicking here and filling out the requested info.

The highly-anticipated return of Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. is the headliner of a four-hour live event that will be airing globally and is the first event of a series of live sporting events produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world's greatest athletes. Commentators and multiple iconic musical performances for the event will be announced in the coming weeks. The event will begin at 8:00pm ET on November 28th, with the three-hour main card beginning at 9:00pm ET on Pay-Per-View and streaming on www.TysonOnTriller.com.

ABOUT TRILLER

Triller is an AI-powered entertainment app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 250 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

ABOUT COMPLEX NETWORKS

Complex Networks, formed from the acquisition of Complex Media Inc. through a joint venture by Verizon and Hearst, is a global lifestyle brand and media company and one of the most influential voices in popular culture today. Complex Networks' digital channels, which include Complex, First We Feast, Pigeons & Planes, Sole Collector and more, is a Top 10 publisher in the U.S. for social engagement on channels like Facebook and YouTube. A diversified and profitable media business with premium distribution partners such as Netflix, Hulu, Pluto TV, Roku, and iFlix, Complex Networks' original content exemplifies convergence culture, exploring topics that span across popular culture from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food.

Complex Networks develops and distributes original programming for its channels and through output deals with premium distributors. The company cultivates content that spans across popular culture from music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food, reaching the coveted 18-24-year-old male audience. In 2016, the company launched ComplexCon in Long Beach, California, to bring the "Internet to life." The annual event attracts over 200 culture-shifting brands and over 60,000 digitally savvy attendees to the two-day cultural festival.

ABOUT MIKE TYSON'S LEGENDS ONLY LEAGUE

Mike Tyson's Legends Only League is a sports league created and owned by Mike Tyson and Eros Innovations. We are a next-generation sports venture that provides full support and infrastructure to the world's greatest athletes. We create consumer products, live events, premium content, and full-service management for the greatest sports stars the globe has ever known. For more information, please visit legendsonlyleague.com.

