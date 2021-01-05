Triller Welcomes Veteran Music and Media Exec Paul Kahn as CFO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller announced today renowned industry veteran, Paul Kahn as their new CFO. Kahn joins the viral entertainment platform from Warner Chappell Music where he served as CFO and EVP for five years. At Triller, Kahn will utilize his commercial and strategic financial expertise, along with his vast venture experience in building businesses to create a world class finance operation to bring Trillers accounting and operations to the highest standard.

As CFO and EVP of Warner Chappell, Kahn contributed to the advancement of Warner Chappell as a predominant, global leader in the music publishing space and helped leverage various opportunities for visibility and exposure of their songwriters, bolstering their platforms and users along the way. This past spring, Warner Music Group launched an impressive as IPO during Kahn's tenure, valuing the company at $13.3B.

"I'm elated to be joining Triller at such a great time in the company's growth. The world now recognizes the influence that Triller holds, and brands and users are flocking to the platform," said Kahn.

Prior to joining Warner Chappell, Kahn spearheaded strategy and development at Viacom as SVP, following his six years as CFO at EMI Music North America, returning to the legendary industry staple after serving as a financial analysis manager for several years in the mid-90s. In between his roles at EMI, Kahn was CFO of Primedia's Business Information Group and General Partner of Himalaya Capital.

"We're thrilled to welcome Paul, one of the most accomplished executives in the music and content space. His unparalleled expertise is important during this exciting period of explosive growth and influence at Triller," says Triller co-owner and executive chairman, Bobby Sarnevesht. "Paul's wealth of experience, coupled with Triller's extraordinary momentum, is sure to accelerate us forward into this next chapter of expansion, and we're lucky to have him on board."

