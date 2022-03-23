Triller, Who Recently Announced a Go-Public Transaction With Nasdaq Listed SEAC, Launches New Series 'So You Think You Can Fight'

Produced and Directed by Industry Legend Nigel Lythgoe, Producer of American Idol and Creator of 'So You Think You Can Dance'

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller , the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, today announced the launch of a new series, 'So You Think You Can Fight,' produced by legendary director Nigel Lythgoe. The series is now casting fighters ages 18-28 to be featured in the upcoming competition, which will air as a quarterly series looking for the next great, viral fighter. The series will also include a battle between aspiring hip-hop performers battling for their glory in the ring between fights.

Triller has had massive success creating tentpole fighting events and bringing them to global audiences through its platform. From its Tyson vs. Jones Jr. matchup, one of the most-watched fights of all time, to building Jake Paul from a YouTuber into a boxing super attraction, Triller has created broad, viral awareness of these athletes and matchups, catapulted them to social media stardom, exposing them to millions of fans - enabling unprecedented economic opportunities.

Each quarter of the series will air six episodes, each of which will follow four fighters going head to head to determine who will move to the next round. The series will dig into the backgrounds of each fighter, including behind-the-scenes footage of their training sessions, family and friends, and more. Viewers will vote for their favorite fighters performers to determine who moves on to the grand finale. The finale will be aired live six weeks after the first episode, pitting the winner against the winner. The show will also feature a hip-hop battle between fights to uncover the most talented up-and-coming rappers.

"We're looking to discover the next viral fighting sensation as Triller continues to build the largest and the most distinctive space for all types of creators, events, and content," said Mahi de Silva, Triller CEO. "We're thrilled to partner with a powerhouse creator, Nigel Lythgoe, to produce this series and can't wait to introduce audiences to a dynamic group of fighters and artists."

The series will also feature "Triller's crazy fight of the week" segments between each fight, highlighting battles in everything, including pillow fighting, slap fighting, Irish stick fighting, Hip Hop Dance Battles, Krav Maga, French Cane Fighting, Dambe, and more.

Each season will culminate in a grand finale where there will be (six) fights for Lightweight, Welterweight, Middleweight, Heavyweight, and each winner will receive an overall deal with Fight Club and become a pro boxer with Fight Club as their promoter.

"I love that Triller is a hard-hitting, disruptive company that takes three of my favorite subjects, music, martial arts, and making stars, and is transforming them all into a new form of entertainment. I can't wait for the world to tune in," said Nigel Lythgoe, Producer of Triller's So You Think You Can Fight.

Triller's track record is clear. It has successfully deployed innovative solutions combining in-venue, Pay-Per-View, subscription, sponsorship, and advertising monetization. Triller's created and distributed the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr, a global sports entertainment phenomenon. Triller's inaugural Fight Club was the 8th largest PPV event in history.

"Boxing, thanks to Triller and our Fight Club, has become a part of the Gen-Z everyday culture but is something unobtainable as a career for most people. Like I did with American Idol, and So You Think You Can Dance, we brought real-world everyday people with the most deserving talent, drive and heart and documented their struggle and journey from start to stardom, which is exactly what SYTYCF is doing. With American Idol or So You Think You Can Dance, the challenge was convincing the world they wanted to watch unknown people dance or sing their way to the top. With SYTYCF's, the world has already shown its an event and content they love to consume, hopefully making this more successful than either American Idol or So You Think You Can Dance," added Nigel Lythgoe.

Triller is calling on all aspiring fighters 18-28 years old to apply to the series today by downloading the Triller app and sending us a video with your name, age, and weight with #sytycf

To apply, download the Triller App, become a registered user, and use #sytycf when uploading your video on the Triller App. Applications will be eligible for consideration between March 31st, 2022, and May 31st, 2022. Additional information on Terms and Conditions can be found at https://support.triller.co/hc/en-us/articles/4901906019469

Triller is currently in active negotiations with various network and cable partners and expects to conclude a deal in the near term.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp., and its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq, subject to completion of the conditions listed in the S4, which was filed by SeaChange (NASD: SEAC).

Triller is the globally popular AI-powered social media and music discovery experience that allows users to create professional-looking videos in seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes, and with the tap of a button, you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 350 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. TrillerNet owns Triller. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @triller on Instagram.

