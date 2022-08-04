Trilliant Food & Nutrition Gains More Than 5,500 New Points of Distribution Via Hostess® Branded Ready-to-Drink Iced Lattes

Hostess® Twinkies® & Ding Dongs™ Iced Lattes Now Available at Retailers Nationwide, Including Our Newest Partner Walmart

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilliant Food & Nutrition, a leading U.S. manufacturer of shelf stable, ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee beverages, today announced significant growth of its Hostess® Iced Lattes in classic Twinkies® & Ding Dongs™ flavors at national retailers, including Walmart. Shoppers now can find Hostess® RTD iced lattes in 13.7oz bottles at their local Walmart stores across the country.

Hostess® Twinkies® & Ding Dongs Iced Lattes Now Available at Retailers Nationwide, Including Our Newest Partner Walmart Tweet this Twinkie and Ding Dong Lattes

"Consumer demand for ready-to-drink coffee remains strong especially for unique flavor experiences that Hostess® snack cakes can help deliver," said Tom Lehocky, Vice President of Sales for Trilliant Food & Nutrition. "Our retail partners value the fact that we manufacture our ready-to-drink beverages within our own production facility, which eliminates many of the supply challenges other brands are experiencing and will continue to experience for the foreseeable future."

Iced coffee season is upon us and now you can get your favorite Hostess® snack cake flavor to go with Twinkies® Iced Latte that combines the taste of the classic yellow sponge cake with notes of cream. Chocolate lovers can enjoy Ding Dongs™ Iced Latte with a mixture of rich chocolate flavoring and vanilla.

About Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC

Founded in 1979, Trilliant Food & Nutrition is a vertically integrated, high-quality manufacturer in the coffee, powdered, ready-to-drink, and wellness beverage categories. For more information on Trilliant Food & Nutrition, LLC, visit www.trilliantfood.com.

®/™ The HOSTESS, TWINKIES, and DING DONGS trademarks are used under license from Hostess Brands, LLC.

SOURCE Trilliant Food & Nutrition