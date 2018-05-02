Trilliant Honored as Silver Level Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"At Trilliant our passion is connecting the world of things by partnering with our customers to understand their business needs," said Ryan Gerbrandt, Trilliant's managing director of Global Industrial Internet of Things. "We are thrilled to receive recognition for our work in Global Smart City Communications. This award recognizes our dedication to enable smart cities through the collection and analysis of data that will be actionable for generations to come."

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things™. www.trilliant.com

