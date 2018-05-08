Trilliant Launches Global Industrial Internet of Things Business to Meet Evolving Industry Requirements

The IIoT, or industrial internet, brings together machines, analytics, and people. It is the network of devices connected by information and communications technologies that result in a platform which can monitor, collect, exchange, analyze, and deliver valuable new insights with unprecedented efficiency. These insights can then help drive smarter, agile business decisions for industrial companies around the globe.

"As the digital revolution continues to evolve and grow, the number of things to connect increases exponentially, some of which are known, and many are to be discovered," according to Ryan Gerbrandt, managing director of Trilliant's newly formed global IIoT business. "The data generated is exponential. To harness the power of the data, our customers and prospects must adopt a communications platform that provides a competitive advantage today with unmatched scalability and flexibility for the opportunities of tomorrow."

Trilliant partners with their customers to understand their business needs and deploy the right solution on a platform that can gather and analyze data to create actionable results. This approach provides customers with significant improvements in connectivity, efficiency, and delivers immediate return on investment. Trilliant offers an open and secure network, with global expertise that drives economic growth, provide new revenue streams for cities and countries while drastically improving quality of life.

"From the sales cycle to technology needs, we recognize that the broader accelerating IIoT space has different requirements than our traditional channels," said Andy White, Trilliant chairman and CEO. "We are dedicating resources to enable our existing and new customers to quickly adopt and deploy a purpose fit IIoT communications platform."

Trilliant has forged the way for revolutionary smart city projects around the world such as the award winning Town of Cary Simulated Smart City, and Southeast Asia's first Smart City project. This announcement comes on the heels of Trilliant winning a Silver Stevie® Award for their work in Smart City Communications.

Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application - on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solution in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things™. www.trilliant.com

