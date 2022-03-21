Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. is excited to announce its award of JAIC DRAID BOA

RESTON, Va., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. (TRILLION) is excited to announce that it was awarded the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA). TRILLION received this 5-year BOA award under its Joint Venture, Trillion ERP VentureTech LLC. DRAID has a ceiling of $241M and TRILLION will provide AI-based IT services to DoD and other federal agencies around data science, data engineering, data architecture, data quality, cloud integration and alignment, software development, and data anonymization.

Doug Marcy and Brady Wentlandt, retired Marine officers who lead TRILLION's DoD business development, are excited to receive this additional targeted contracting vehicle to provide AI capabilities across DoD. William Bowen, who manages various TRILLION contracts in DoD and other federal agencies said DRAID provides his U.S. Government clients to procure cutting-edge AI-based services from TRILLION in support of Artificial Intelligence Data Readiness.

Trillion Technology Solutions, Inc. provides innovative IT business solutions and services in the government and commercial sectors. We are Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) certified organization with industry-standard quality certifications including CMMI-3 (DEV and SVC), ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 20000-1:2018. We support several civilian and defense agencies, including FEMA, ICE, DHS S&T, CBP, USCIS, GSA, FAA, DOJ, NOAA, DOC, DISA, USMC, and Air Force.

We are a proven leader who provides cost-effective, secure, and scalable IT solutions driven by advanced capabilities in machine and deep learning, artificial intelligence, data analytics, cyber security, health IT, cloud computing, enterprise architecture, & mobile technology. We build custom solutions, integrate various COTS and open-source technology stacks to create cutting-edge IT systems, migrate legacy systems to scalable microservices-based architectures to be deployed either on-premise, or cloud-enabled infrastructure. We are proficient in Agile development methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, Kanban, and Scrumban. We have been listed as a top performer on the INC 5000 list several times. The accolades, feedback, reviews, and CPARS that we receive from our clients are a testament to our high quality of service and our ability to ensure that our clients can meet their business objectives.

