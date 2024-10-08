Trillium Asset Management Welcomes Kathleen Bochman

She will join Trillium's Portfolio Management team in Boston

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Asset Management, LLC ("Trillium"), a leader in sustainable and socially responsible investment management, is pleased to welcome Kathleen (KK) Bochman, CFA, to its Portfolio Management team based in Boston. She brings considerable experience in portfolio management and sustainable investing to Trillium.

"We are thrilled to welcome KK to our team," said John Quealy, Trillium's Chief Investment Officer. "Her deep expertise in sustainable investing aligns seamlessly with our collaborative approach towards managing strategies consistent with our firm values of equity, ecology, and economy. We are confident that her insights will elevate our ability to deliver investment solutions that not only drive returns but also foster a more sustainable future for our clients and the communities we serve."

KK previously served as Senior Director of Investor Relations of ESG at Moderna and before that as Managing Director of ESG at Fidelity Investments. She began her career in sustainability at Loomis Sayles & Company, where she served as Director of ESG, following earlier roles as an equity analyst, Director of Equity Research, and portfolio manager for the company. KK's expertise spans ESG data integration, climate transition strategies, stewardship, and the application of regulatory and industry frameworks, highlighting her deep domain knowledge in sustainable investing.

"I am honored to join a firm with such a strong commitment to responsible investing and sustainability," said Bochman. "Trillium's dedication to aligning values with investment objectives to make a positive impact resonates deeply with my professional beliefs. I look forward to contributing to the firm's mission and working on strategies that support long-term value creation and positive societal impact."

Before transitioning to sustainability investing, KK was a fixed income analyst at Wellington and State Street Research. She holds a B.A. in Psychology from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Columbia University. She is a CFA® Charterholder, CFA Institute and holds the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing.

About Trillium

Trillium offers investment strategies and services that we believe advance humankind towards a global sustainable economy, a just society, and a better world. For over 40 years, the firm has been at the forefront of ESG thought leadership and draws from decades of experience focused exclusively on responsible investing. Trillium uses a holistic, fully integrated, fundamental investment process to uncover compelling long-term investment opportunities. Devoted to aligning stakeholders' values and objectives, Trillium combines impactful investment solutions with active ownership. The firm delivers equity, fixed income, and alternative investments to institutions, intermediaries, high net worth individuals, and other charitable and non-profit organizations with the goal to provide positive impact, long-term value, and 'social dividends.' For more information, please visit https://www.trilliuminvest.com

