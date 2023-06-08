Trillium Community Health Plan Announces Request for Applications for 2023 Small Grants for Community Benefit Initiatives

Grants to be awarded to local organizations that advance health equity in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. and TIGARD, Ore., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan (Trillium) announced today a Request for Applications (RFA) for 2023 Small Grants for Community Benefit Initiatives. All grant funding is designed to support projects that drive healthcare quality solutions to improve the social determinants of health in Trillium's service areas. Proposed community-level interventions should focus on improving health outcomes, alleviating health disparities, and advancing health equity across the Tri-County and Southwest regions of the state.

"Trillium is proud to invest in innovative projects that will increase access to integrated healthcare services for Oregonians," said Sarah Kelley Brewer, Trillium Plan President & CEO. "This is an exciting opportunity to support partnerships that advance health equity and meet the unique needs of our diverse local communities."

Organizations serving Lane, Western Douglas (Reedsport), Western Linn (Harrisburg), Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties are invited to apply. Organizations are encouraged to consider submitting joint applications for funding of projects with broad community impact and collaboration. Grants will be awarded for up to $200,000 each. Applications are due Monday, July 31, 2023, by 5 p.m. PT. Awards will be announced beginning Thursday, September 14, 2023.

For more information or to apply for a grant, visit the Trillium website at www.trilliumohp.com.

About Trillium Community Health Plan

Trillium Community Health Plan serves Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium partners with an extensive group of providers to improve care and access to services for OHP members. For more information, please visit our website.

