Trillium Community Health Plan Appoints Christopher Hummer To CEO

EUGENE, Ore., July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan (Trillium) is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Hummer as the new CEO of Trillium and Health Net of Oregon, effective August 12, 2019. Hummer replaces Chris Ellertson, who is retiring from Trillium, effective August 30, 2019.

Hummer brings nearly 25 years of leadership and corporate executive experience within hospital operations and healthcare systems. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. Previously, he was the President & CEO of Tenet Health in Dallas, Texas.

"Chris' wealth of experience in hospital management reinforces our commitment to being a true partner with the provider community where our shared interests in providing the highest quality care for all Oregonians remains our focus," said Scott Ellsworth, Senior Vice President, Markets, for Centene Corporation, Trillium's parent company. "Chris Ellertson has been integral to Trillium's success since becoming CEO of Trillium and Health Net of Oregon in 2016. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him the very best."

Ellertson will work with Hummer to ensure a smooth and successful transition, paving the way for Trillium's continued growth with last week's announcement of the Oregon Health Authority's notice of its intent to award it a contract to serve Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members in six counties in the state. Pending successful completion of OHA's readiness review and additional contract negotiations, the contract is scheduled to begin on January 1, 2020, and continue through December 31, 2024.

About Trillium Community Health Plan

Trillium Community Health Plan currently serves more than 90,000 Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium currently partners with an extensive group of providers to improve care and access to services in Lane, Western Linn, and Western Douglas Counties. For more information please visit our website at www.trilliumohp.com.

