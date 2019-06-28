Trillium Community Health Plan Reaches Agreement with PeaceHealth's Hospital Network in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Community Health Plan (Trillium) is pleased to announce that, in our commitment to providing Oregon Health Plan (OHP) members access to high-quality, value-driven healthcare, Trillium and PeaceHealth have recently entered into a new hospital services agreement beginning in 2020. This agreement continues OHP coverage through Trillium at all PeaceHealth hospitals in Lane County.

Through this agreement, Trillium and PeaceHealth will continue to serve OHP members without interruption and work to achieve shared goals of improving patient access to care, collaborating on innovative programs that address community health needs, and improving the health and social outcomes of Lane County.

"PeaceHealth plays a crucial role for Lane County's OHP members as the largest hospital network in the area," said Chris Ellertson, CEO of Trillium Community Health Plan. "This agreement ensures that Trillium and PeaceHealth will continue to serve OHP members without interruption. We are delighted to be working with PeaceHealth to improve care and access to healthcare services in the region."

Trillium has worked with the Oregon Health Plan for over 20 years, strengthening care and access through a robust provider network and strong collaboration with our community partners. In its commitment to partnering with providers to ensure members get the care they need, Trillium has invested more than $13 million to open five new primary care clinics and reinvested 92% of incentive funds back to providers. Trillium allocates $1.33 per member, per month, to fund preventative programs, and address the social determinants of health with through outreach, education, grants, and social programs. For more information on our community investment, please visit our website.

About Trillium Community Health Plan

Trillium Community Health Plan currently serves approximately 90,000 Oregon Health Plan members through the CCO model, which began in 2012. Trillium is a recognized leader for outstanding coordination of care. It was first awarded a contract with the state of Oregon to help manage care for the Oregon Health Plan in 1999. Trillium partners with an extensive group of providers to improve care and access to services in Lane and Western Douglas County.

SOURCE Trillium Community Health Plan

Related Links

https://www.trilliumohp.com

