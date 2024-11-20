Trillium Engineering Achieves Breakthrough Accuracy in GPS-Denied Environments

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Engineering has completed a successful demonstration of new targeting capability, built specifically for GPS-denied environments, to the United States Army. Trillium's GD-Loc capability achieved exceptional target location accuracy of within six meters in both day and night scenarios, showcasing its potential to revolutionize mission-critical systems for warfighters operating in areas with limited or compromised GPS availability.

Trillium's GD-Loc utilizes advanced computer vision techniques to rapidly generate highly accurate geo-coordinates for tracked objects, even when the navigation system is experiencing significant position and heading errors. This breakthrough capability is particularly valuable when GPS is denied and where platforms are navigating using Alternate Positioning Navigation Timing, or A-PNT.

During a multi-day, government-managed test event in a GPS-denied environment, Trillium, with support from partner-company Leidos, successfully conducted 28 flights and captured target data points for each flight. Leveraging the HD55 and Clarity-HD, integrated into a commercial drone, the GD-Loc system consistently achieved target location error of less than six meters, demonstrating its exceptional performance in the most challenging conditions.

"We are extremely proud of the groundbreaking results achieved with GD-Loc," said Dr. N Andrew Browning, Chief Technology Officer at Trillium. "This technology represents a significant advancement in the field of geospatial intelligence and has the potential to provide critical capabilities to the warfighter. We are committed to continuing our research and development efforts to further enhance GD-Loc and deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About Trillium Engineering:

Founded in 2013, Trillium Engineering is a technology company headquartered in Hood River, Oregon, that specializes in designing and manufacturing gimbaled camera systems for tactical uncrewed aircraft. Trillium's customers include prime defense contractors, leading aircraft manufacturers, and military and government end users. For more information, visit https://www.trilliumeng.com/

Contact: Clara Cook, [email protected]

SOURCE Trillium Engineering