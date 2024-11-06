Trillium Flow Technologies Announces Appointment of Doug Kitani as CEO

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Flow Technologies ("Trillium"), a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of highly engineered valves and pumps used in critical infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Doug Kitani as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Kitani joined Trillium in April 2024 as Interim CEO and brings more than 20 years of operational, strategic, and corporate development experience.

Prior to joining Trillium, Mr. Kitani most recently served as the CEO of Erickson, a designer and manufacturer of highly engineered aerospace equipment. Before Erickson, he served as CEO of IAP Global, a global provider of technical services, and held various operational roles with Dyncorp and Honeywell. Mr. Kitani graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point and received his MBA from Emory University.

Jeff Quake, Managing Partner at First Reserve and Chairman of the Trillium Board of Directors, commented, "The Board welcomes Doug to the executive team and looks forward to working closely with him as Trillium continues to execute on its growth strategy. He brings a wealth of relevant manufacturing and aftermarket experience, and his strategic vision and proven leadership ability make him a perfect fit for Trillium."

On his appointment, Mr. Kitani commented, "I'm excited to lead Trillium at this pivotal time. Our strong product portfolio, global footprint, and dedicated team create a powerful foundation for growth, particularly as we see increased investment in critical infrastructure worldwide. By continuing to innovate and adapt to evolving market needs, we will strengthen our position as an industry leader."

Kerem Yilmaz, CFO of Trillium, said, "I look forward to partnering with Doug as we continue our value creation journey for all our stakeholders and realize the full potential of Trillium. In addition to the exciting organic growth opportunities, we have an attractive M&A and business development pipeline supported by our healthy balance sheet and the strong backing from First Reserve."

About Trillium Flow Technologies

Trillium Flow Technologies is a global designer, manufacturer, and aftermarket services provider of highly engineered valves and pumps used in critical infrastructure, including nuclear, water, power, processing, minerals, and general industrial applications. Built on industry leading global brands with hundreds of years of heritage, Trillium powers its advancement through cutting-edge innovation, industry expertise, and company vision to become the most relied upon flow control solutions company in the world. For more information, visit www.trilliumflow.com.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading global private equity firm investing across diversified energy, utility, and industrial end-markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has more than 40 years of industry insight and has cultivated a differentiated network of global relationships. The firm has raised over $34 billion of aggregate capital and has developed operational expertise built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions. For more information, visit www.firstreserve.com.

Media Contact:



Chris Molineaux

Global Marketing and Communications Director

832-691-9238

[email protected]

SOURCE Trillium Flow Technologies