Trillium Launches UK Business with Senior Investment Hires

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Asset Management (Trillium), an impact-driven, environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused investment firm, today announces its increased commitment to the UK market as it focuses on delivering its nearly 40-year track record of ESG investing and shareholder advocacy to clients in the UK and Europe.

As part of the move, Trillium has attracted a team of senior investment professionals to spearhead the launch of new global ESG equity strategies, led by Ian Warmerdam who joins as Lead Portfolio Manager from Janus Henderson Investors, where he spent 18 years, most recently as Director of Global Equities managing both global and EAFE select equities strategies for both UK and North American clients.

Ian will be joined by Jamie Mariani, who has been appointed as Portfolio Manager. Jamie's experience includes 11 years at Martin Currie where he was Head of Research.

Graham Kitchen takes up the role of Chairman of the UK Board.1 Graham has over 30 years of investment management expertise. He worked at Janus Henderson for over 14 years managing equities portfolios and most recently as an Executive Committee Member and Global Head of Equities.

Based in Edinburgh, the investment team will launch a suite of global ESG-focused equities strategies, with support from a global distribution and a local compliance team based in London and Edinburgh.

Trillium Chief Executive Officer, Matt Patsky, said "While Trillium has worked with European-based distribution partners for nearly a decade, we are thrilled to be establishing a physical presence and have a team on the ground in the UK to meet growing investor demand."

"It is testament to Trillium's growth ambitions, approach and culture that we were able to attract a team of such high caliber in Ian, Jamie, and Graham. Ian's track record of delivering outperforming global equity investment strategies for clients across market cycles positions our overall business for a successful long-term future."

"Thanks to the distribution capability of Perpetual, we are now able to expand Trillium's global reach as we build on our storied history and bring the team's expertise to help leverage the capital of investors across the world for positive social and environmental impact."

With the recent implementation of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation across Europe, sustainable investment has taken center stage. Trillium's unique ESG strategies and investment approach, married with Ian and the team's deep investment expertise, provide a truly compelling opportunity for investors.

About Trillium

Trillium Asset Management, with over $5.1 billion in assets under advisement (as of 3/31/21) offers investment strategies and services that advance humankind toward a global sustainable economy, a just society, and a better world. For nearly 40 years, the firm has been at the forefront of ESG thought leadership and draws from decades of experience focused exclusively on responsible investing. Trillium uses a holistic, fully integrated fundamental investment process to uncover compelling long-term investment opportunities. Devoted to aligning stakeholders' values and objectives, Trillium combines impactful investment solutions with active ownership. The firm delivers equity, fixed income, and alternative investments to institutions, intermediaries, high net worth individuals, and other charitable and non-profit organizations with the goal to provide positive impact, long-term value, and 'social dividends'. For further information, go to www.trilliuminvest.com

Trillium Asset Management UK Ltd and Trillium Asset Management are affiliates under Perpetual Ltd. Australia. Trillium Asset Management UK Ltd. is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under FRN515302.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) is an ASX-listed, diversified financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Its origin as a trustee company, coupled with its strong track record of investment performance, has created a reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

1Subject to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval.

