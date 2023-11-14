Trillium Surveyor Hires Lisa Balter Saacks as President

News provided by

Trillium Surveyor

14 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Surveyor, a leading provider of post-trade surveillance and best execution software, today announced the appointment of Lisa Balter Saacks as President. Saacks joins the Trillium Surveyor team with a wealth of B2B, SaaS, and fintech expertise.

Over the past 20 years, Saacks has held multiple sales and management roles in which she successfully built and executed on aggressive business growth plans. Prior to joining Trillium Surveyor, she was a Managing Director at Winning by Design, a B2B SaaS consulting firm, where she helped high-growth and Fortune 500 companies design, build, and scale their B2B revenue organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the Trillium Surveyor team," said Lee Maschler, founder and owner of Trillium Surveyor. "With her impressive track record of driving exponential growth and strong partnerships, she will play a key role in helping us realize our business ambitions. It's an exciting time for Trillium Surveyor – we are constantly growing our client base and enhancing our offering, all while the markets become more complex each day. Lisa's appointment will ensure our ability to meet these growing demands while maintaining the same laser focus on impactful post-trade solutions and exceptional client service."

"I'm greatly looking forward to starting a new chapter of my career at Trillium Surveyor," said Saacks. "It is not every day you get to join such an innovative player in the B2B fintech space. This team brings a powerful combination of deep trading expertise and development capability that uniquely positions us to deliver for the industry's leading market participants. Plus, the leadership and integrity of the executive team is clear in every part of the organization, from our solutions to our management and governance. I could not be more excited to dig in."

In 2016, the New York Business Journal named Saacks an honoree for its Women of Influence award, presented to female business leaders in the New York City area who innovate, succeed, and pay it forward. She holds a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University and a BA from the University of Michigan.

To learn more about Trillium Surveyor, visit www.TrilliumSurveyor.com.

About Trillium Surveyor:

Trillium Surveyor is a leading provider of post-trade surveillance and best execution software, delivering real-time actionable insights across equities, derivatives, fixed income, and crypto markets. With patented technology utilizing a full depth-of-order book, Surveyor significantly reduces false positives, allowing organizations to adhere to regulations without disrupting their business growth objectives.

To schedule a demo, please visit www.TrilliumSurveyor.com.

Media contact: Jane Hilger, jhilger@forefrontcomms.com

SOURCE Trillium Surveyor

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.