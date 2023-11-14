Trillium Surveyor Hires Lisa Balter Saacks as President

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Surveyor, a leading provider of post-trade surveillance and best execution software, today announced the appointment of Lisa Balter Saacks as President. Saacks joins the Trillium Surveyor team with a wealth of B2B, SaaS, and fintech expertise.

Over the past 20 years, Saacks has held multiple sales and management roles in which she successfully built and executed on aggressive business growth plans. Prior to joining Trillium Surveyor, she was a Managing Director at Winning by Design, a B2B SaaS consulting firm, where she helped high-growth and Fortune 500 companies design, build, and scale their B2B revenue organizations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the Trillium Surveyor team," said Lee Maschler, founder and owner of Trillium Surveyor. "With her impressive track record of driving exponential growth and strong partnerships, she will play a key role in helping us realize our business ambitions. It's an exciting time for Trillium Surveyor – we are constantly growing our client base and enhancing our offering, all while the markets become more complex each day. Lisa's appointment will ensure our ability to meet these growing demands while maintaining the same laser focus on impactful post-trade solutions and exceptional client service."

"I'm greatly looking forward to starting a new chapter of my career at Trillium Surveyor," said Saacks. "It is not every day you get to join such an innovative player in the B2B fintech space. This team brings a powerful combination of deep trading expertise and development capability that uniquely positions us to deliver for the industry's leading market participants. Plus, the leadership and integrity of the executive team is clear in every part of the organization, from our solutions to our management and governance. I could not be more excited to dig in."

In 2016, the New York Business Journal named Saacks an honoree for its Women of Influence award, presented to female business leaders in the New York City area who innovate, succeed, and pay it forward. She holds a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University and a BA from the University of Michigan.

About Trillium Surveyor:

Trillium Surveyor is a leading provider of post-trade surveillance and best execution software, delivering real-time actionable insights across equities, derivatives, fixed income, and crypto markets. With patented technology utilizing a full depth-of-order book, Surveyor significantly reduces false positives, allowing organizations to adhere to regulations without disrupting their business growth objectives.

Media contact: Jane Hilger, jhilger@forefrontcomms.com

