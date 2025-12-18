Trillium Surveyor Launches Trade Surveillance for Prediction Markets as Event-Driven Trading Accelerates

Delivering operational oversight as prediction markets scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Surveyor today announced it is live with trade surveillance for prediction markets, delivering operational oversight to the fast-growing, event-driven market. As retail participation accelerates and regulatory attention evolves, Surveyor brings purpose-built surveillance to a space where firm-level tools have largely remained conceptual.

Prediction markets trade differently than traditional markets, with binary outcomes tied to major events such as sports, elections, or economic releases. As those events approach or resolve, trading activity and risk can become highly concentrated, making effective monitoring essential. Built with input from active market participants, Surveyor supports market abuse monitoring and market integrity as event-driven trading continues to expand.

"Expanding our surveillance coverage into prediction markets marks an important milestone for us and the firms we support," said Melissa Watras, Director of Product at Trillium Surveyor. "We invest ahead of market shifts so oversight is in place before new markets scale. This helps firms enter and operate with confidence as trading models and market structures advance."

This product expansion continues Surveyor's trade surveillance coverage roadmap, building on prior expansions into digital assets and extended trading hours. The firm's platform also supports best execution analytics, reflecting a focus on adaptable oversight and analytics as market structure and trading activity develop.

About Trillium Surveyor

Trillium Surveyor delivers powerful, intuitive trade surveillance and best execution analytics software. It's designed to help compliance and trading leaders elevate oversight, meet evolving regulatory expectations and drive real performance gains. Used by leading financial institutions worldwide, Surveyor turns complex trade data into actionable insights with advanced manipulation identification and execution analysis. With automation, transparency and speed at its core, Surveyor helps firms transform compliance into a competitive edge. Learn more at www.TrilliumSurveyor.com .

