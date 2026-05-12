TrilliumBiO and Oncobit Launch Advanced Uveal Melanoma Monitoring Solution in the U.S.

Oncular™ expands access to advanced molecular testing to support patient management for a rare eye cancer

ROCKVILLE, Md. and ZURICH, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TrilliumBiO, a leader in biomarker discovery and precision diagnostics, and Oncobit, a Swiss precision oncology company, today announced the launch of Oncular™, bringing Oncobit's uveal melanoma monitoring solution to the U.S. through TrilliumBiO's multi-accredited laboratory. The assay expands access to advanced molecular testing for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare and historically underserved cancer.

Oncular™ brings Oncobit's proprietary platform for personalized cancer monitoring to physicians nationwide, enabling real‑time, quantitative assessment of circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from a simple blood draw. Designed to complement conventional imaging approaches, the assay provides precise insights into disease dynamics, supporting informed patient management across the care continuum.

Unlike traditional monitoring methods that rely primarily on imaging or nonspecific blood markers, Oncular™ combines personalized digital PCR with standardized, cloud‑based data analysis to deliver sensitive and reproducible molecular results. This approach addresses key limitations of existing monitoring strategies, including limited sensitivity, delayed detection of disease progression, high cost, and invasiveness. The approach is designed to be both time- and cost-efficient while remaining scalable for routine clinical practice.

Oncular™ delivers molecular monitoring insights, including:

Molecular residual disease (MRD) status





Longitudinal ctDNA trends





Early molecular signals of treatment response or disease progression, which may precede

radiographic findings

Published research has demonstrated that ctDNA dynamics measured using Oncobit's proprietary platform can predict treatment response and disease progression in metastatic uveal melanoma, underscoring the clinical relevance of this testing approach.1,2,3

"Launching Oncular™ in the U.S. reflects our commitment to translating innovative science into high-quality diagnostic solutions for patients with rare diseases," said Laura Vivian, CEO of TrilliumBiO. "By making this assay available through our laboratory, we are helping clinicians access reliable insights to better understand disease behavior and support patient care."

The launch combines TrilliumBiO's expertise in assay implementation and clinical laboratory operations with Oncobit's leadership in precision oncology and ctDNA-based testing. Oncular™ is a laboratory‑developed test (LDT) performed within TrilliumBiO's CLIA‑certified and CAP-accredited laboratory infrastructure, ensuring consistency, quality, and nationwide availability.

"We are thrilled to see our uveal melanoma assay reach clinical practice in the U.S. with TrilliumBiO," said Dr. Claudia Scheckel, CEO of Oncobit. "The launch of Oncular™ represents an important step toward expanding access to advanced molecular testing for this rare cancer and supports continued progress in biomarker development and advancing precision oncology."

Together, TrilliumBiO and Oncobit aim to improve disease understanding and patient management in uveal melanoma by providing clinicians with sensitive, informative molecular testing to support evidence-based care decisions.

For more information on assay availability or how to order Oncular™, visit Oncular™ - TrilliumBiO, contact TrilliumBiO at [email protected], or call 1-888-261-2812.

About TrilliumBiO

TrilliumBiO is a translational diagnostics company transforming how biomarkers are integrated into patient care. The company's unified platform spans discovery, validation, and commercialization to deliver clinically actionable diagnostics. These solutions identify at-risk patients, monitor disease, and guide emerging therapies supporting a more personalized, data-driven model of care.

With a scalable, high-performing laboratory infrastructure, TrilliumBiO offers a portfolio of specialized, clinically tailored assays. Its partnership-driven model enables the rapid development and deployment of diagnostics in complex and underserved disease areas.

Headquartered in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C., TrilliumBiO operates within the nation's third-largest biopharma hub. Learn more at www.TrilliumBiO.com.

About Oncobit

Oncobit, a leading Swiss precision oncology company, has developed a scalable, data-driven cancer monitoring platform based on the quantitative and highly sensitive detection of cancer markers in liquid biopsies. By focusing on the most clinically impactful biomarkers and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Oncobit provides cost-effective and time-efficient solutions that enable close monitoring of a patient's cancer and support optimized therapy management. Its cloud-based data analysis and interpretation software, trained on both healthy and patient datasets, ensures robust and standardized result reporting. Oncobit's diagnostic solutions are trusted by a growing number of pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and hospital institutions. Learn more at www.Oncobit.com.

TrilliumBiO Contact:

Olivia McCann

PR & Marketing Strategy Manager

[email protected]

Oncobit Contact:

Dr. Claudia Scheckel

CEO

[email protected]

1 Kadefors M, et al. Immuno-Oncology and Technology. 2025;28(C):101079. doi:10.1016/j.iotech.2025.101079.

2 Machiraju D, et al. J Exp Clin Cancer Res. 2025;44:213. doi:10.1186/s13046-025-03451-2.

3 Ramelyte E, Koett, J, et al. Clinical Cancer Research. Accepted.

SOURCE TrilliumBiO