TrilliumBiO and Oncobit Partner to Bring Novel Uveal Melanoma Monitoring Solution to the U.S.

Partnership will increase access to accurate monitoring of uveal melanoma, enabling personalized care and improving patient management

ROCKVILLE, Md. and ZURICH, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrilliumBiO, a leader in biomarker discovery and precision diagnostics, today announced a strategic collaboration with Oncobit, a leading Swiss precision oncology company. This collaboration broadens access to advanced monitoring solutions for uveal melanoma patients in the United States, helping to address the needs of a largely underserved patient population. By integrating diagnostic insights with emerging therapies, the collaboration provides physicians with critical data, including molecular residual disease (MRD) information, to support more precise therapy decisions.

Through this partnership, Oncobit's uveal melanoma solution will be developed and launched in TrilliumBiO's multi-accredited laboratory, making it available to physicians and patients nationwide. TrilliumBiO will implement Oncobit's proprietary Personalized Monitoring (PM) platform, including a cutting-edge data interpretation software, to track changes in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). Research shows that ctDNA dynamics assessed with Oncobit™ PM can predict treatment response and progression, underscoring its value as a powerful prognostic tool in metastatic uveal melanoma.1,2,3

"Drawing on our expertise in rare disease diagnostics, TrilliumBiO is proud to help bring a breakthrough solution for uveal melanoma to the U.S.," said Laura Vivian, CEO of TrilliumBiO. "By uniting advanced diagnostics with monitoring, we're delivering a comprehensive solution that empowers patients and families facing this rare cancer with clearer insights and more informed choices throughout their care journey."

TrilliumBiO's expertise in translating new assays into patient ready diagnostics complements Oncobit's leadership in monitoring technologies and oncology specialization. Together, the companies aim to provide patients with a deeper understanding of their disease and equip providers with a trusted tool to support impactful MRD-guided treatment decisions.

"We're excited that patients in the U.S. will now have access to Oncobit's uveal melanoma solution through this partnership," said Dr. Claudia Scheckel, CEO of Oncobit. "By expanding availability to next-generation diagnostics for this uncommon cancer, we're helping patients and families navigate their care while building momentum for new biomarkers, indications, and the future of precision oncology."

About TrilliumBiO

TrilliumBiO is a biomarker discovery company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel diagnostic tests to translate scientific discoveries into real-world clinical impact. With a proven track record of translating clinical insights into market-ready solutions, TrilliumBiO delivers validated, physician-guided diagnostics that address complex medical challenges. Learn more at www.TrilliumBiO.com.

About Oncobit

Oncobit, a leading Swiss precision oncology company, has developed a scalable, data-driven cancer monitoring platform based on the quantitative and highly sensitive detection of cancer markers in liquid biopsies. By focusing on the most clinically impactful biomarkers and leveraging cutting-edge technology, Oncobit provides cost-effective and time-efficient solutions that enable close monitoring of a patient's cancer and support optimized therapy management. Its cloud-based data analysis and interpretation software, trained on both healthy and patient datasets, ensures robust and standardized result reporting. Oncobit's diagnostic solutions are trusted by a growing number of pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and hospital institutions. Learn more at www.oncobit.com.

