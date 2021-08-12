Trillium's Surveyor Onboards New Director of Product

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillium Labs is pleased to welcome Melissa Watras as the new Product Director for the Surveyor Trade Surveillance Solution. Ms. Watras joins the Trillium team from a leading investment bank where she was the head of Institutional Securities Trade Surveillance Governance responsible for helping design and implement the bank's ever-evolving trade surveillance program. In joining Trillium, Ms. Watras will continue the success of Surveyor, focusing on strategically expanding the suite of trade surveillance monitoring offerings in line with client demand and emerging regulatory trends while continuing to foster and expand the team's renowned client relationships.

"I am thrilled to welcome Melissa to the Trillium Labs team. She joins Trillium at an exciting time, with the opportunity to build upon our strong development model and existing client relationships and lead Surveyor into new avenues for growth," said Erik Gordon, Trillium's Chief Technology Officer. "I am convinced that her deep knowledge of technology, experience in securities regulation, and compliance will allow Surveyor to continue to expand the depth and breadth of its products in the financial services market."

Similarly, in describing her decision to join Trillium Labs, Melissa notes she is looking forward to shaping the future of the state-of-the-art tool while leveraging her deep regulatory knowledge. "Trillium Labs is comprised of some of the most innovative and intelligent minds within Fintech. The opportunity to work with this incredible team and our valued current and future client partners will provide the support needed to further expand our capabilities to commercially mitigate risks and ensure that Surveyor continues to be the industry's preeminent trade surveillance solution.

Outside of her day to day, Melissa has been a long-time volunteer of Streetwise Partners, whose mission is to leverage mentorship to increase employment opportunities for adults from overlooked and under-resourced communities within New York, Washington, D.C. and Detroit. Ms. Watras is a graduate of Binghamton University where she earned honors in Liberal Sciences.

Trillium is a diversified financial services firm operating two business lines: Trillium Trading, a proprietary intraday trading group, and Trillium Labs, a trading technology development group and the creator of Surveyor, a post-trade analytics and market surveillance tool designed to detect and eliminate market manipulation. Trillium is headquartered in New York City, with additional trading floors in Chicago and Miami. For additional information, please visit www.TRLM.com.

SOURCE Trillium Labs, LLC