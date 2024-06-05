Trillo Announces Trillo Doc AI: Revolutionizing Document Management

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trillo has launched Trillo Doc AI, a solution designed to address the issue where 80% of an organization's knowledge is hidden in unstructured documents, making it inaccessible. Trillo Doc AI uses generative AI to explore your company's unstructured data, quickly extracting relevant answers to business inquiries, facilitating rapid problem-solving, generating creative content, and providing actionable insights from extensive document and database archives.

At its core, Trillo Doc AI is a state-of-the-art document management and processing system that leverages the latest in generative AI technology. It transforms your company's document ecosystem into an interactive, intelligent network, enabling advanced search functionalities, conversational AI interactions, data extraction, and document comparison (e.g., insurance claims vs. coverage policies, documents vs. compliance). By adopting Trillo Doc AI, organizations can unlock immediate insights, streamline task automation, expedite decision-making, and foster a culture of creativity and innovation.

Accuracy, security, governance, and compliance are paramount in the enterprise search landscape. Trillo Doc AI is engineered with these critical factors ensuring every query yields precise results and adheres to stringent enterprise data handling requirements. This attention to detail makes Trillo Doc AI a reliable and trustworthy platform for businesses seeking to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.

Beyond its accuracy and compliance capabilities, Trillo Doc AI features advanced role-based access controls, providing an extra layer of security and data protection. Sophisticated data redaction features for sensitive information, such as PHI, PII, and PCI data, ensure compliance with regulatory standards. Its extensive suite of robust APIs allows seamless integration within custom software environments or connections to multiple commercial applications.

Trillo Doc AI is available for deployment on a company's private cloud infrastructure in AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure, or as a versatile SaaS application.

Early adopters of Trillo Doc AI have highlighted its exceptional time to productivity, accuracy within industry and company knowledge, and enterprise-class protections as key competitive advantages, solidifying its position as an essential tool in the modern business landscape.

About Trillo

Trillo provides application solutions and platforms that enable businesses to be more efficient and innovative through AI and automation. Trillo Doc AI embodies this commitment, offering a next-generation solution to extract knowledge and accelerate success.

SOURCE Trillo Inc.