Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Earns Coveted Gold Nugget Honors

This is the second consecutive year Shea Homes has earned the coveted Merit honors for its Trilogy branded clubs earning the Grand Award at the 2017 PCBC Awards for Best Recreational Use Facility, for the resort club at Wickenburg Ranch, A Trilogy Resort Community.

Now in its 55th year, Gold Nugget Awards is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. Winners this year were chosen from over 700 entries from around the world. Chosen from the elite pool of Merit Award winners, the 2018 Grand Awards will be announced on June 28 as a feature highlight of PCBC®, the nation's largest regional conference and trade show for the real estate development field.

"Whether it's a resort club or new floorplan, our vision is to deliver a design that is both functional and visually striking to a homeowner," said Jeff McQueen, President of Trilogy by Shea Homes. "As a leading 55 plus and active adult builder brand, our mission is to enrich the lives of those who choose to live in our Trilogy communities. At its core, that would not be possible without the innovative and pristine design of the spaces we create for them."

Verde River Golf & Social Club is the signature resort club within Trilogy at Verde River located just east of North Scottsdale. The club comprises approximately 30,000 square feet of indoor and covered amenity space and is home to a tremendous variety of intriguing amenities and lifestyle experiences including an outfitter shop for outdoor exploration needs, fine and casual dining options, state-of-the-art fitness center, culinary studio and marketplace, day spa, resort-style pool, tennis, bocce, pickleball, and much more.

Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, located in the Central Coast, California, is a premier golf resort community in the area. The community currently offers 13 floor plans from four home collections designed by Bassenian Lagoni, a celebrated visionary firm in the residential architecture space.

"We designed the homes at Monarch Dunes to ensure that each plan delivers the lifestyle buyers want in an outstanding community setting," said Bassenian Lagoni Principal, Hans Anderle. "From expansive great rooms and gourmet kitchens to luxurious master suites and spacious outdoor rooms, Monarch Dunes' homes help set a new design standard in active adult communities."

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. Under its Trilogy® brand resort communities for Active Adults and 55+ buyers, Shea is currently building in 14 locations nationally. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life.

