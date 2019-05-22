Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Earns Coveted Gold Nugget Honors

Now in its 56 th year, Gold Nugget Awards is the largest and most prestigious competition of its kind in the nation. It honors design and planning achievements in community and home design, green-built housing, site planning, commercial, retail, mixed-use development and specialty housing categories. Winners this year were chosen from over 600 entries from around the world. Selected from the elite pool of Merit Award winners, the 2019 Gold winners will be announced on May 31 as a feature highlight of PCBC®, the nation's largest regional conference and trade show for the real estate development field.

"As a leading builder in the 55-plus and resort lifestyle space, we're dedicated to creating aspirational communities where people thrive and are ultimately happier living their lives to their fullest. At Trilogy, we deliver home designs that are both functional and visually striking while built amidst communities centered on exceptional service, amenities, experiences, and people," said President of Shea Homes' Trilogy branded communities, Jeff McQueen. "Being recognized in multiple categories that highlight all aspects of our business for the third year in a row is a testament to our mission of building communities where homeowners find their truer sense of happiness."

Trilogy in Summerlin is the Las Vegas area's newest 55+ community that is taking resort living up a notch. The resort club, Outlook Club, recently opened and includes over ~11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space. Outlook Club features innovative amenities like a culinary studio, art and movement room, second-story sports and media lounge, resort pool, bocce and pickleball courts and more. The resort lifestyle is coupled with an engaged hospitality team that manages an extensive social calendar for homeowners. In addition to being recognized with an Award of Merit for Best Age Qualified Senior Living, Trilogy in Summerlin received the honor for the Apex floorplan, which is a two-story condo-styled residence. The two bedroom, two and a half bath home design features main level living with a private elevator, SmartSpace™, large kitchen, golf cart garage, and wrap around covered patio.

The Dorado is one of the best-selling plans in the Trilogy portfolio and debuted in the Trilogy at Verde River community located just east of North Scottsdale in Arizona. Dorado is a single-story design with three bedrooms, three and a half baths and features a den, SmartSpace™, large kitchen and spacious great room. Buyers have the option to add a casita, fourth car garage, and extended covered patio to name a few, making it an ideal home for those who love to entertain.

Trilogy at Monarch Dunes is a resort lifestyle community located just outside the San Luis Obispo area in Nipomo, California. The community currently offers 10 floor plans from four home collections designed by Bassenian Lagoni, a celebrated visionary firm in the residential architecture space. The Solvang is a two bedroom, two bath home and is featured in the model gallery onsite.

Trilogy, a Shea Homes brand, has 14 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington. For more information about Shea Homes' Trilogy communities, visit SheaHomes.com/Trilogy.

Shea Homes ® currently has 14 Trilogy ® 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, having developed a total of over twenty 55+ and resort lifestyle master plans since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

