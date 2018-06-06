Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Finds Single Boomers Hoping to Find Friendship Where They Live with a Majority Planning to Remain Solo

Whether home shoppers are seeking to marry, are in a relationship or prefer to be single, one commonality remains the same - more prefer to live in a community in which they can be socially active in their daily life, rather than living in a standard single-family home neighborhood.

Trilogy®, a national leading 55+ and active lifestyle community brand by Shea Homes, has been at the vanguard of creating new ways to meet consumer needs for pre- and post-retirees since 1999. Shea launched this division to create a new breed of 55+ and Resort Lifestyle communities that would offer a totally new style of living to a new generation of retirement-aged homebuyers.

Trilogy brand communities are intentionally designed to encourage and galvanize authentic connections among residents through its resort clubs that are on the forefront of trend-based programming-- making each Trilogy a perfect environment for singles seeking companionship. Homeowners who move to Trilogy instantly have exclusive access to community events and experiences. Currently, there are 14 resort clubs executing over 150 social happenings, excursions and unique lifestyle events per week across the country. Trilogy's unmatched lifestyle is not delivered by HOA or volunteer staff but by hospitality-trained teams, a significant differential to others in their industry that allows endless opportunities for residents to enrich their lives, explore undiscovered interests and connect with individuals who are in a similar stage of life in communities with a spirited culture that extends across the clubs nationwide.

"When I was shopping for a new home, I had three main objectives," said Lori Mortinek, Trilogy at Verde River™ Member and founder of Going Solo, a popular, inclusive singles group at this Arizona Trilogy. "To live in a community where I could develop true friendships, have never-ending opportunities to try new activities and adventures and of course great Wi-Fi since I still work from home! After moving to Trilogy at Verde River, I quickly realized that this would be a place where the challenge of finding companionship would never be a concern. From the lifestyle programs, social clubs and resort amenities at our fingertips, being bored is a choice not a state of mind."

Mortinek has been a resident at Verde River, Trilogy's resort community just east of North Scottsdale, Ariz. since 2016. Being single, it was a priority for her to live in a community where she could connect with others who share similar passions as well as explore new adventures and experiences. As a complement to the trend-based programming and events hosted by the club, she started the Going Solo Club, designed to be a more inclusive version of the traditional singles group. Members are invited to join in monthly events at the club's signature restaurant and popular hot spots close to the community. Going Solo is one of the fastest growing clubs at Verde River, growing from 10 to 50 members in just a few short months.

"Moving to Trilogy is a new chapter for most, and it's one that far exceeded my expectations," added Mortinek.

"Moving to a new community can be an overwhelming endeavor," said Jeff McQueen, President of Trilogy by Shea Homes. "Our mission is simple. It's to deliver a caliber of lifestyle where people can be genuinely happier than they were before moving to Trilogy. Our highly amenitized communities are designed intentionally to create social connection and foster friendships on all levels, with no shortage of opportunities to make more friends, try more things and see the world, if they choose to."

Trilogy communities can include amenities such as hiking, walking and biking trails, culinary studios, chef-driven food and beverage programs, locally popular on-site dining venues led by Executive Chefs, championship golf, pickleball and sport courts, high-tech fitness facilities with personal training, full-service day spas, creativity studios, sports and game lounges and resort-caliber pools.

Creating new friendships transcends beyond the amenities and clubs offered at Trilogy. As the definition of interconnection has expanded, this now applies to how residents connect through social networks. Trilogy homeowners have exclusive access to community events and experiences through a social intranet platform called MyTrilogyLife.com. Each day, a Daily Digest powered by MTL provides a rundown of the happenings, activities, fitness classes, off-site excursions and news that's important for that day. Trilogy has pioneered ways to develop friendships across the nation through Explore 360, a cross-community travel program and Club Connect™ an integrated, multi community platform that allows for shared video content across Trilogy's nationwide. Content includes culinary classes, education seminars, club meetings and Explore 360 experiences.

For more information on living at one of our resort communities, come visit us at Trilogy and take your first step to living the good life today.

About Trilogy by Shea Homes

Shea Homes is one of the largest private homebuilders in the nation. Since its founding in 1968, Shea Homes has built more than 100,000 homes. Shea Homes builds new homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, North Carolina, Florida, Virginia and Texas. Under its Trilogy® brand resort communities for Active Adults and 55+ buyers, Shea is currently building in 14 locations nationally. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life.

