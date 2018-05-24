Trilogy® by Shea Homes®' Indoor-Outdoor Amenities Take 55+ Lifestyle to New Heights

"We understand our homebuyers are looking for more than a thoughtfully designed, quality home. The demand for an interactive and progressive approach to lifestyle and club amenities is growing," said General Manager, Kyle Tibbitts. "Trilogy has always been at the forefront of trend-based lifestyle programming and with this first Trilogy club here in Summerlin, homeowners will be able to experience how transforming being a part of a community like this can be."

Trilogy has gained nationwide recognition and popularity amongst consumers for consistently executing a resort-caliber lifestyle that extends well beyond the home since 1999, and currently operates 14 Trilogy communities across the nation. Trilogy in Summerlin aims to bring that exceptional reputation to Outlook Club. The Club is planned to feature several amenities for relaxation, connection, wellness and celebration.

Grand Living Room - a central gathering point for friends and neighbors to meet, come together and relax or catch up. This is indoor-outdoor space will be the hub for joining and starting activities.

The Overlook - an elevated sports and game lounge and covered patio looking east to the Strip. Members will escape to the sports- and game-themed space for shuffleboard, billiards, flat-screen TVs, tables for games, and more. With comfortable seating indoors and out and a fire place, Members will want to relax as they enjoy elevated views out to the Strip.

Amelia's Kitchen - the chef's-grade culinary studio is the perfect place to host private parties, attend cooking classes, or celebrate a special occasion. Members will get together for viewing parties, celebrate anniversaries or learn a new skill in the kitchen. With comfortable seating surrounding a chef's kitchen, Amelia's is a great place for Trilogy's exclusive Club Connect™, which features live simulcasts from Trilogy communities across the country.

Hues - explore artistic pursuits with classes or hosted events such as pottery, writing or painting. Hues will be designed to provide a multi-use space for a variety of potential activities including a Movement Studio where Members can enjoy yoga, Pilates, or Zumba.

Afturburn - Trilogy's fitness program combines high-intensity interval workouts and personal training to create a challenging and fun workout. Within this fitness space, Members' daily health and wellness routines can include a self-led workout on state-of-the-art equipment or Trilogy's small group style Afturburn experience.

The Hangar - a flexible space designed to host parties, meetings, clubs, and other special events. The Hangar will serve as an extension to Amelia's Kitchen or as a relaxing space to read a book or host a group get-together.

Trilogy's signature resort lifestyle goes beyond the amenities found within the club. Outdoor amenities will be plentiful and include a dog park, Zen garden, outdoor event lawn for recreational activities and concerts, resort pool, and pickleball and bocce courts.

Unique to other clubs in the master-planned community industry, Trilogy's lifestyle programming is managed and operated by a resort-trained staff rather than by HOA or volunteer staff. Homeowners will experience an extensive social calendar filled with member events, philanthropic activities, educational and recreational classes, group travel and more. Homeowners also have access to Trilogy's national programming network. This national platform ranges from a social intranet called MyTrilogyLife.com that gives instant, yet exclusive access to Members for community events, experiences and more, to an inter-community travel program called Explore 360, where destination trips are organized around the world and all Members from any Trilogy community can attend as well as reciprocal access so that if homeowners are traveling near another Trilogy community, it can be arranged for them to enjoy the resort club and other amenities to make any Trilogy feel like home.

Trilogy in Summerlin is Shea Homes' newest 55-plus community located in the master-planned development of Summerlin® and the first Trilogy branded community for Shea Homes in Nevada. The community is set on approximately 53.5 acres on the corner of Town Center Drive and Flamingo Drive and plans for approximately 354 homes.

For more information on our 55+ resort community in Las Vegas, come visit us at Trilogy in Summerlin.

ABOUT TRILOGY® BY SHEA HOMES®

Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has 14 resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Washington, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of resort-styled experiences which may include signature restaurants, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for years 2013-2018. Your experiences may vary. Visit LifestoryResearch.com.

For more information about Trilogy communities, visit TrilogyLife.com.

