Trilogy® by Shea Homes® Sweeps Multiple Best of 55+ Categories at 2020 National Association of Home Builders Awards

Best 55+ Community of the Year

Best 55+ For Sale Community Over 200 Homes

Best 55+ Attached Home over 1,700 Sq. Ft. | Viewpoint Model

Trilogy in Summerlin was also awarded Silver for Best 55+ Clubhouse or Amenity Over 200 Homes Community.

"To be recognized as the best among a very talented group of industry leaders speaks volumes to the dedication and commitment our Trilogy team holds ourselves to every day," said Jeff McQueen, president of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities, the division that leads the Trilogy brand. "When Trilogy was founded twenty years ago, we set out to be the best 55-plus and resort lifestyle builder and to ensure that our homeowners experience personal transformation when moving to a Trilogy community. Receiving these acknowledgments that our resort club is highly-revered, the lifestyle programming and amenities within the overall community stand out against competitors, and our floorplans resonate with buyers for functionality and livability is great social proof for what we do."

Trilogy in Summerlin is a sophisticated 55+ resort lifestyle community located in Las Vegas's No. 1 selling masterplan Summerlin®, which was also awarded Best Master Planned Community of the Year at NAHB The Nationals 2020. Trilogy's close proximity to dynamic Downtown Summerlin and Red Rock Canyon coupled with the resort amenities at the Outlook Club including a culinary studio, pickleball and bocce courts, second-story media and sports lounge, resort pool, fitness studio and more offers homeowners numerous ways to explore, incorporate wellness into daily life, make new friendships and take advantage of resort living. Trilogy in Summerlin has three distinct townhome collections featuring vertical duplex living, paired courtyard and patio homes.

For more information on Trilogy in Summerlin by Shea Homes, visit SheaHomes.com/Summerlin.

About Trilogy® by Shea Homes®:

Shea Homes ® currently has 14 Trilogy ® brand 55+ and resort lifestyle communities across Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, and has participated in the development and sale of homes in over twenty five 55+ and resort lifestyle communities since the division's inception in 1999. Trilogy communities are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, making wellness a part of daily life and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a resort-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants and bars, golf, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, sports courts and more. Trilogy® by Shea Homes® has been named America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder in the proprietary Lifestory Research study for a remarkable 8 years in a row. Your experience may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com . For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy .

SOURCE Trilogy by Shea Homes

Related Links

http://Sheahomes.com/Trilogy

