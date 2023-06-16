Trilogy Health Services Adds Dynamic Leader to C-Suite

News provided by

Trilogy Health Services, LLC

16 Jun, 2023, 08:50 ET

New CHRIO brings her diverse background to the senior living leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Wendy Dowd to the position of Chief Human Resources and Inclusion Officer. 

Dowd most recently served as the CHRO advisor for the Funds of New York City and on the Deloitte Human Experience Advisory Board. Prior to those roles, she served as Chief Talent Officer and head of Consumer Experience at Guardian Life Insurance, as well as twelve years in multiple leadership roles at Humana.

Continue Reading
Wendy Dowd, Trilogy Health Service's new Chief Human Resources & Inclusion Officer
Wendy Dowd, Trilogy Health Service's new Chief Human Resources & Inclusion Officer

Dowd's diverse background includes roles leading the consumer experience and human capital functions. She brings a strong focus on designing and implementing strategies to deliver unique employee and customer experiences.

"I could not be more excited to welcome Wendy to our team," Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO of Trilogy Health Services said. "Her background and experience will be a great compliment to Trilogy's continued focus on being the best place any of our employees have ever belonged."

Wendy will provide strategic leadership in the areas of talent acquisition, DEI, training, leadership development, total rewards, policy development, and HRIS. Her role will also influence and lead operational and technical HR change management initiatives that support the company's continued growth agenda.

Dowd will serve alongside the rest of Trilogy's executive leadership team, which includes:
Leigh Ann Barney, President and CEO
Cristina Pietrowski, Chief Legal Officer
Rhonda Sanders-Simmonds, Chief Customer Experience Officer
Andrew McNamara, Chief Medical Officer
Rhonda Dempsey, Chief Nursing Officer
Mary Ferreira, Chief Accounting Officer
Todd B. Mehaffey, Chief Operations Officer
Reise Officer, Chief Information Officer
David Davis, Chief Financial Officer
Michael Bryant, Chief Administration & Compliance Officer

About Trilogy Health Services
Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of over 125 senior living communities throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job opportunities, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

SOURCE Trilogy Health Services, LLC

Also from this source

56 Trilogy Health Services Communities Earn 2023 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

U.S. News & World Report Names Three Trilogy Health Services Communities Among Best for 2023-2024 in Senior Living

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.