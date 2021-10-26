Trilogy Health Solutions Partners with Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point to lower employer work comp healthcare costs

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Solutions announced today that Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point will participate in their work comp cost containment solution – WC Bundled Payments – giving Stevens Point and the greater area employers access to transparent, all-inclusive pricing for orthopedic care. Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point has established bundled pricing for orthopedic surgeries and diagnostic services commonly required in treating injured workers such as arthroscopic rotator cuff, knee repair and carpal tunnel release.

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point led the nation when it began performing outpatient joint replacements in 2010. The center has proven through exceptional patient outcomes and patient satisfaction survey scores that they can perform these procedures safely in a cost-effective manner by taking advantage of medical advancements.

"The combination of dedicated providers, a talented and compassionate staff, and our delightful central Wisconsin patient base creates a small town, family atmosphere in this state-of-the-art surgery center," said Dr. Fuller, President of the Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point.

The surgical center is one of 5,800 ambulatory surgical centers across the country performing an estimated 30 million procedures nationwide. Most recently, the surgical center was named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021. The prestigious list is determined by experts and survey-participants assessing quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations relative to in-state competition. They also consider how well facilities were responding to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are extremely pleased to have Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point participate in our program, helping us provide high-quality and cost-efficient care to Wisconsin employers," stated Bill Felsing, President & CEO Trilogy Health Solutions.

