Trilogy Innovations Included in $151B Missile Defense Agency Contract

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Innovations, Inc., is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract/s for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

Trilogy Innovations, Inc., located in Bridgeport and Morgantown, West Virginia, is an SBA Certified 8(a) small and minority-owned systems and software engineering company that delivers superior technical solutions for a variety of industries across private and public sectors. By applying a strong work ethic and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Trilogy's highly skilled and talented personnel have successfully applied these core values across a multitude of government agencies and businesses. Inc. Magazine named Trilogy to the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years from 2022-2025. The company was also named a 2025 Elev8 GovCon Honoree by Orange Slices for demonstrating a culture of excellence for talent, partners, and clients, marking the second consecutive year Trilogy has received this recognition.

