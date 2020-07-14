Trilogy Laboratories Develops Product to Treat Hands During COVID-19

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because washing and sanitizing hands is a more frequent ritual than ever before, Trilogy Laboratories in Fort Myers has developed a unique hand mask to replenish moisture in itchy, dry and irritated hands.

"In these unique and unprecedented times, where hands are taking a beating from harsh antibacterial and sanitizing products we're using more than ever before, this mask provides a deep level of moisturizing protection and relief," said Dr. Kristen Flaharty, Trilogy Laboratories owner and founder. "Our customers asked for a product that would provide relief, and we're happy to deliver something truly extraordinary."

Trilogy Laboratories has years of innovation, best practices and a commitment to excellence behind each of their custom-made private-label products. This hand mask is formulated with expert care and uses three active ingredients—Pentavitin, Mallow Extract and Edelweiss—to combat the effects of harsh chemicals most are using during the pandemic to kill germs.

The main ingredient in this game-changing product is Pentavitin, which hydrates deep into dermal layers and provides extended moisturizing action. Its binding ingredients ensure moisture continues to hydrate the skin for up to 72 hours.

Mallow Extract is similar to Pentavitin in that it brings moisture back into the skin, but it is also known for its ability to soften and condition the skin. Mallow extract contains mucilage, polysaccharides and tannins that soothe while moisturizing. This ingredient is the perfect match to calm irritated, dry and sensitive skin.

Edelweiss extract is a particularly powerful antioxidant with even more potency than Vitamin C. It helps the skin stay supple, firm and moisturized. It also triggers the skin's natural healing process and protects it against environmental pollutants and other external factors. Edelweiss stimulates the generation of new skin cells and increases skin elasticity, all while providing luxurious moisture and a silk-like texture on skin, imparting emollience, as well as protecting against wetness. Skin is left feeling hydrated and protected, but not greasy.

Using these scientifically proven ingredients, the hand mask instantly goes to work, penetrating deep into the skin and providing lasting relief and results. It can be used as an overnight hand mask treatment or as a deep hydrating hand cream.

Skin care businesses looking to expand their product offerings can visit Trilogy Laboratories' website at www.trilogylaboratories.com or call 239-939-5454 for more information.

About Trilogy Laboratories

Trilogy Laboratories was founded in 2014 by Dr. Kristen Flaharty, who has more than 20 years of ethical pharmaceutical product development experience. She was the driving force behind the development of the Azul brand of medical grade skin care products for Dr. Patrick Flaharty's world-class Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa. Trilogy Laboratories manufactures highly effective private label skin care products for physicians, medical professionals, salons and spas, as well as Celebrity Skin Care lines, using scientifically proven ingredients at therapeutic concentrations. Trilogy brands include Integraderm, Azul SkinHealth and Minerale Makeup. Its manufacturing facility is an entirely self-contained innovative cosmetic and OTC-registered production facility, creating and manufacturing some of the highest quality and most effective skin care products in today's market at competitive prices.

Visit TrilogyLaboratories.com for more information.

