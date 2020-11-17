Trilogy Laboratories Launches Hydrating Treatment Shield to Protect Skin from Winter Weather

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter weather has arrived across much of the nation, and the change in season often brings a change in our skin condition. Frigid air, low humidity and winter winds can leave skin dry, itchy and chapped. These detrimental skin conditions can be intensified when wearing a mask to guard from COVID-19. Trilogy Laboratories' new Hydrating Treatment Shield restores moisture and balance, and soothes skin irritated by winter weather and mask-wearing.

Hydrating Treatment Shield

"Our new shield is a deeply hydrating gel treatment that contains four naturally-occurring active ingredients," explained Kristen Flaharty, PharmD, founder of Trilogy Laboratories. "It's designed to form a barrier that keeps skin smooth, supple and hydrated even when winter weather and mask-wearing are irritating the skin. The Hydrating Treatment Shield is also a terrific overnight therapy on dry or chafed skin."

The Hydrating Treatment Shield's four active ingredients are Syricalm, Pentavitin, Ceramides, and Hyaluronic acid. Syricalm is a naturally soothing herbal extract with strong support from both clinical and laboratory testing. The extract helps to reduce redness, inflammation, and irritation. Pentavitin is a natural saccharide and potent hydrating ingredient that works for up to 72 hours. Ceramides are lipid components that support the recovery and maintenance of the skin's moisture barrier. Lastly, this treatment shield contains the power of seven molecular weights of hyaluronic acid, designed to create moisture through multiple layers of the skin.

"Keeping your skin hydrated makes it less sensitive to irritants like dry air and cold temperatures," said Flaharty. "Hydrated skin also looks younger. When our skin is dry, our skin cells shrink, which can amplify the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Products like our new Hydrating Treatment Shield can help skin look and feel healthier and younger."

Trilogy Laboratories develops innovative products to serve the needs of retailers, skincare experts and beauty brands. Developing new skin care products has been an important focus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Trilogy recently released a moisturizing hand mask to soothe skin irritation due to frequent sanitizing and washing and a home facial kit to provide spa-like skin care at home.

To seamlessly launch or grow any skincare or spa brand, Trilogy Laboratories provides turn-key private labeling of luxury skincare products. From packaging to graphic design, Trilogy helps retailers create the perfect skincare line using premium medical-grade skincare products.

To request samples, obtain pricing or to receive more information about the Hydrating Treatment Shield and other products, please contact Trilogy Laboratories by calling 239-939-5454, or visit TrilogyLaboratories.com .

About Trilogy Laboratories

Trilogy Laboratories was founded in 2014 by Dr. Kristen Flaharty, who has more than 20 years of ethical pharmaceutical product development experience. She was the driving force behind the development of the Azul brand of medical grade skin care products for Dr. Patrick Flaharty's world-class Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa. Trilogy Laboratories manufactures highly effective private label skin care products for physicians, medical professionals, salons and spas, using scientifically proven ingredients at therapeutic concentrations. Trilogy brands include Integraderm, Azul Skin Health and Mineral Makeup. Its manufacturing facility is an entirely self-contained innovative cosmetic-registered production facility, creating and manufacturing some of the highest quality and most effective skin care products in today's market.

