Trilogy Laboratories Launches Screen Saver Serum to Shield Skin from Blue Light Damage

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer, phone, and tablet screens have been life-savers for millions who are managing work and home activities through our new socially-distanced reality during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without proper care, however, the resulting overexposure to blue light from these screens can produce premature skin aging. Trilogy Laboratories' new Screen Saver serum protects skin from the harmful effects of blue light and other environmental factors.

Trilogy Laboratories' newScreen Saver serum protects skin from the harmful effects of blue light and other environmental factors.

"Most skin care products focus primarily on the sun's UVA and UVB rays, but Screen Saver protects the skin from blue light," explains Kristen Flaharty, PharmD, Founder of Trilogy Laboratories. "Blue light can penetrate deep into the skin and cause oxidative stress contributing to premature skin aging, such as skin darkening and age spots. Our new Screen Saver serum goes the extra mile to minimize the appearance of aging and reduce skin damage caused by exposure to blue light."

Screen Saver contains sustainable plant extracts, antioxidants, and vitamin C to reduce oxidative stress and protein carbonylation caused by excess screen time. The new serum works by stimulating the skin's own defenses against UV and blue light damage while also boosting anti-aging mechanisms including retexturizing skin and diminishing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Trilogy Laboratories has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by developing innovative products to serve the needs of retailers, skincare experts and beauty brands. In addition to the Screen Saver serum, Trilogy Laboratories has recently released a moisturizing hand mask to soothe skin irritation due to frequent sanitizing and washing, and a luxury home facial kit for clients who don't feel comfortable scheduling a traditional spa visit.

To seamlessly launch or grow any skincare or spa brand, Trilogy Laboratories provides turn-key private labeling of luxury skincare products. From packaging to graphic design, Trilogy helps retailers create the perfect skincare line using premium medical-grade skincare products.

To request samples, obtain pricing or to receive more information about these products, please contact Trilogy Laboratories by calling 239-939-5454, or visit TrilogyLaboratories.com .

About Trilogy Laboratories

Trilogy Laboratories was founded in 2014 by Dr. Kristen Flaharty, who has more than 20 years of ethical pharmaceutical product development experience. She was the driving force behind the development of the Azul brand of medical grade skin care products for Dr. Patrick Flaharty's world-class Azul Cosmetic Surgery and Medical Spa. Trilogy Laboratories manufactures highly effective private label skin care products for physicians, medical professionals, salons and spas, using scientifically proven ingredients at therapeutic concentrations. Trilogy brands include Integraderm, Azul SkinHealth and Minerale Makeup. Its manufacturing facility is an entirely self-contained innovative cosmetic and OTC-registered production facility, creating and manufacturing some of the highest quality and most effective skin care products in today's market.

MEDIA

Josh Milton

CONRIC PR & Marketing

239.690.9840 x1004

[email protected]

ORGANIZATION

Dr. Kristen Flaharty

Trilogy Laboratories

239.939.5454

[email protected]

SOURCE Trilogy Laboratories

Related Links

http://www.trilogylaboratories.com

