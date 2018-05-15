Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Withheld % Withheld Tony Giardini 66,278,285 99.69 206,262 0.31 William Hayden 66,279,739 99.69 204,808 0.31 William Hensley 66,253,370 99.65 231,177 0.35 Gregory Lang 66,270,411 99.68 214,136 0.32 Kalidas Madhavpeddi 66,257,223 99.66 227,324 0.34 Gerald McConnell 66,260,559 99.66 223,988 0.34 Janice Stairs 66,271,241 99.68 213,306 0.32 Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse 66,275,111 99.68 209,436 0.32 Diana Walters 66,246,617 99.64 237,930 0.36

Detailed results of all items of business are available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration company focused on exploring and developing the Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. It is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high grade copper mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within the Company's land package that spans approximately 143,000 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. Our vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.

