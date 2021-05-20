Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
May 20, 2021, 16:30 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual Meeting of the Shareholders ("Meeting") held in Vancouver yesterday. All proposals were approved and the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the meeting were all elected as directors. A total of 119,434,309 or 82.77% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.
Shareholder Voting Results
The Shareholders voted on the following matters at this year's Meeting. Other than Proposals 1, 3 and 4, which represents votes by ballot, the results presented below represent votes accordingly to proxies received.
Proposal 1: Election of Directors
|
Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
%
For
|
Votes
|
%
Withheld
|
Tony Giardini
|
84,136,295
|
99.85
|
123,899
|
0.15
|
James Gowans
|
84,103,545
|
99.81
|
156,649
|
0.19
|
William Hayden
|
84,136,696
|
99.85
|
123,498
|
0.15
|
William Hensley
|
84,124,876
|
99.84
|
135,318
|
0.16
|
Gregory Lang
|
84,066,771
|
99.77
|
193,424
|
0.23
|
Kalidas Madhavpeddi
|
84,082,252
|
99.79
|
177,943
|
0.21
|
Janice Stairs
|
84,084,677
|
99.79
|
175,518
|
0.21
|
Diana Walters
|
84,090,011
|
99.80
|
170,183
|
0.20
Proposal 2: Appointment of the Auditor
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
118,604,542
|
99.31
|
829,716
|
0.69
Proposal 3: Approval of all unallocated entitlements under the Equity Plan
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
69,999,361
|
83.08
|
14,080,940
|
16.71
|
179,892
|
0.21
Proposal 4: Approval of Ambler Metals Equity Plan
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
Votes
|
% Votes
|
70,109,196
|
83.21
|
14,012,614
|
16.63
|
138,412
|
0.16
Detailed results of all items of business are also available in the Report of Voting Results filed under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com ("SEDAR") and on the Form 8-K filed under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.org ("EDGAR").
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metals exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP" in northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, which is a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler mining district - the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within land package that spans approximately 172,636 hectares. The Company has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., a Regional Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler mining district in cooperation with local communities. Our vision is to develop the Ambler mining district into a premier North American copper producer.
SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.
Share this article