Trilogy Networks and Rural Cloud Initiative Join American Connection Project Broadband Coalition

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Networks and the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) announced today that they are joining the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition (ACPBC), a coalition of more than 90 organizations, spanning multiple industries, dedicated to closing America's digital divide. The ACPBC advocates for public and private sector investment to bring high-speed internet infrastructure to areas that lack access, in addition to advocating for policies and contributing their own resources to facilitate remote education, health and mental health services, job opportunities and more, with the goal of connecting and lifting up all American communities through access to modern digital technology.

In early 2020, Trilogy Networks formed the RCI, a unique coalition of network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. The RCI is comprised of more than 45 network and edge innovation partners who are working together to deploy edge solutions running on a unified, distributed cloud covering an area of 1.5 million square miles of rural America, providing the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions.

"Bringing next-generation networks and the advanced technologies that will run on those networks to rural America will require the combined efforts of network providers, technology innovators, and the private and public sectors," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "We look forward to working with our partners in the ACPBC to bridge the rural digital divide."

"Coalitions like the RCI and the ACPBC have the power to harness the combined expertise and resources of multiple stakeholders, and to advocate for their shared missions to expand access to advanced networks and technologies," said Nancy Shemwell, COO at Trilogy Networks who is representing the company in the ACPBC. "Together, we will transform the digital landscape in rural America."

Trilogy Networks/RCI and the ACPBC recognize that bridging America's digital divide is a lofty goal, but one that will drive the economic engine of the United States going forward.

To learn more about Trilogy Networks, visit: https://trilogynet.com/

To learn more about the Rural Cloud Initiative, visit: https://ruralcloud.com/

To learn more about the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition, visit: https://americanconnectionproject.com/

Media Contact for Trilogy:

John O'Malley

585-261-5899

[email protected]

SOURCE Rural Cloud Initiative