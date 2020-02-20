Trilogy Real Estate Group Names Matt Leiter Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Real Estate Group, a Chicago-based real estate investment and property management firm, announced today that Matt Leiter has joined the company as its chief financial officer. In his new role, Leiter will sit on the company's management committee and lead the company's capital markets strategy as it expands its investment offerings to accredited individual investors via the independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) distribution channels, as well as to ultra-high-net-worth investors via small family offices and mutual insurance companies.

"Matt Leiter is a proven securities and real estate professional with a track record for developing innovative investment products and establishing successful distribution platforms," said Trilogy Founder and Chief Executive Officer Neil Gehani. "As we expand Trilogy's investment platform we will rely heavily upon his expertise and experience."

Trilogy Real Estate Group has sponsored several private investment funds and qualified opportunity zone funds. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully invested in real estate assets valued in excess of $1.7 billion, including 28 multifamily properties located in 12 states across the country.

For more than twenty years, Leiter has filled senior executive roles in the real estate development and investment arenas. Immediately prior to joining Trilogy, Leiter served as executive vice president of equity markets at GK Development Inc., where he structured, launched and oversaw the distribution of 14 investment funds including 1031 Delaware statutory trusts, mezzanine debt offerings, opportunity zone funds, preferred equity offerings and the first Regulation A Tier II real estate bond funds. He also managed assets, monitored investment performance and created proprietary trading and clearing systems to streamline investment purchasing. As a real estate developer, Leiter developed and entitled more than $350 million in multifamily and mixed-use development projects.

Leiter received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana and a Master of Business degree from the University of Chicago Booth Graduate School of Business.

About Trilogy Real Estate Group

Trilogy Real Estate Group is a vertically integrated real estate investment and property management firm with a focus on multifamily apartments and commercial real estate. Trilogy was recently rated "A" and was ranked the sixth best U.S. apartment property manager in the "epIQ Index for Top 100 Management Companies" - January 2020. Since 2002, the principals of Trilogy have successfully invested in real estate assets valued in excess of $1.7 billion. Trilogy has a proven expertise in timing real estate cycles and sourcing and managing outstanding real estate investments in major markets around the United States.

